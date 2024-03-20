Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Begins Oil Filling, Targets Full Capacity by 2025

Canada's Trans Mountain Corporation has initiated the oil filling process in its pipeline expansion project, marking a significant milestone towards the completion of this long-awaited infrastructure. As reported on May 3, 2023, in Abbotsford, B.C., this development comes amidst final technical challenges, particularly in stringing pipeline through hard rock in British Columbia. Chief Financial Officer Mark Maki, during the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, expressed optimism about overcoming these hurdles to ensure smooth operation going forward.

Challenges and Expectations

The $34-billion government-owned pipeline expansion is designed to nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast, reaching a capacity of 890,000 barrels per day. Despite facing years of delays, construction issues, and budget overruns, the project's completion is anticipated in the second quarter of this year. This expansion is expected to elevate Canadian crude prices, coinciding with a production increase from producers. One notable technical challenge involves using smaller-diameter pipe to navigate through tough terrain in the pipeline's final segment, a solution approved by the Canada Energy Regulator.

Utilization and Sale Prospects

According to Maki, the pipeline is projected to be highly utilized by next year and operate at full capacity by 2025-26. However, the Canadian government's plan to sell the pipeline might face delays due to existing uncertainties. Challenges such as toll disputes with shippers, which the regulator is likely to resolve by early 2025, could affect the sale timeline. Notably, Suncor Energy's recent sale of one of the first cargoes through the expansion to China's Sinochem Group underscores the international interest in Canadian crude facilitated by this project.

Implications for Canada's Energy Sector

The completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion represents a significant boost for Canada's energy sector, promising to enhance the country's crude export capabilities and stabilize supply chains. Despite the project's challenging journey, its nearing completion signals a positive shift towards bolstering Canada's position in the global oil market. However, the ongoing disputes over toll charges and the impending sale of the pipeline by the government highlight the complex dynamics at play in realizing the full potential of this critical infrastructure.