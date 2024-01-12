Trans Mountain Corporation Requests Regulatory Approval Amid Expansion Delays

The Trans Mountain Corporation, grappling with delays in their expansion project, is seeking regulatory approval for pipeline route and diameter changes. The company has reportedly faced difficulties drilling through the hard rock in British Columbia (B.C.), leading to the request for permission to use a differently sized pipe for a 2.3-kilometre stretch of the pipeline. The Canada Energy Regulator, the body responsible for hearing out the oral arguments on the request, has yet to reach a decision. The absence of this change could potentially lead to a two-year delay in the completion of the project.

Increased Capacity and Delayed Completion

The expansion of the pipeline is set to increase its capacity from the current 300,000 barrels per day to a whopping 890,000 barrels per day. However, the completion, which was initially projected for the first quarter of this year, now hangs in the balance due to the pending regulatory approval.

Financial Implications

The Canadian federal government acquired the Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) project in 2018 for $3.37 billion. Since then, the project costs have inflated to nearly $23 billion due to various delays and challenges related to inflation, labour, and supply chain. The Trudeau-led government, committed to ensuring the project’s completion, has also guaranteed between $1.75 to $2 billion in new commercial bank loans to push through its delayed West Coast pipeline expansion project. These loan guarantees represent a significant financial burden for Canadian taxpayers, especially with the actual market value of the pipeline projected to be less than the loans taken out for its construction.

Project Progress and Future Prospects

The TMX project is reported to be over 97.8% complete, despite the aforementioned challenges. The corporation hopes to begin the pipeline’s operation by the first quarter of 2024, assuming no further delays. The plans are to start the line fill by March or May, depending on the pipe’s diameter. The future of this project, crucial for Canada’s crude oil production, now largely depends on the regulator’s decision about the variance request.