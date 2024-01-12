Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. Announces Key Updates on Transaction with Hempalta Inc.

In a noteworthy development, Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. (TBV), a strategic capital pool entity, has delivered key updates on its qualifying transaction with Hempalta Inc. The announcements, which include the appointment of two key management members and details on a private placement, offer a glimpse into the future of the resulting entity post-transaction.

Key Leadership Appointments

One of the highlights of TBV’s announcement is the introduction of two expected management members for the Resulting Issuer. Committed to steering the new organization towards success are Candace Ryan, appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, and Dan Balaban, roped in as a director for the firm. Candace Ryan brings a robust financial acumen to the table, backed by over 15 years of experience in finance and accounting. On the other hand, Dan Balaban, the CEO and Executive Chair of Greengate Power Corporation, is set to contribute his strategic leadership and industry expertise to the board.

Private Placement through Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Further, Hempalta is geared up to complete a private placement of subscription receipts through Canaccord Genuity Corp., as part of a syndicate of agents. The closing of this placement is expected by January 2024. In a revision from the November Release, the minimum offering has been adjusted to $800,000. However, the maximum offering and other terms remain unchanged.

The Road Ahead for TBV and Hempalta

As a capital pool company, TBV is not presently engaged in commercial operations and possesses no assets other than cash. Its business activities are restricted to identifying and evaluating potential business transactions. The completion of the transaction with Hempalta is dependent on several conditions. These include regulatory approvals, minority shareholder approval, and successful completion of the private placement.

In a word of caution, the release includes forward-looking statements. These pertain to the completion and terms of the transaction, as well as Hempalta’s business plans. However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties. Both TBV and Hempalta have refrained from providing guarantees on these forward-looking statements, indicating that they may not materialize as planned.