Accidents

Tragic Loss on Onwatin Lake: Man Dies After Falling Through Ice

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:25 pm EST
Tragic Loss on Onwatin Lake: Man Dies After Falling Through Ice

In a tragic incident that unfolded on the morning of December 31, a 60-year-old man from the community of Hanmer met his untimely end. The man, a local resident of Onwatin Lake Road, succumbed after falling through the perilously thin ice on Onwatin Lake. The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) reported the event, detailing how witnesses saw the victim plunge into the icy water and raised the alarm, triggering a swift activation of emergency services.

A Coordinated Rescue Effort

Responders from the police, fire services, and paramedic crews sprang into a coordinated rescue operation. Despite successfully pulling the man from the lake’s frigid grasp, and initiating immediate life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause: the bitter sting of cold water immersion.

Investigation and Warning

The GSPS, in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office, is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. In a sensitive nod to the family’s grief, they have refrained from releasing the individual’s name, expressing heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and friends.

In the wake of the tragedy, the police have issued a warning to the public regarding the lurking dangers of unstable ice. The recent mild weather conditions have compromised the integrity of frozen lakes and waterways, making them treacherous traps for the unwary. The GSPS has stressed the importance of safety and implores the community to exercise caution during the winter season.

Accidents Canada Safety
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

