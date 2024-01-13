Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife

A devastating collision on Highway 104 in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia led to the tragic death of a 42-year-old woman on Friday evening. After her Honda Civic struck a deer on the highway, it was rear-ended by a transport truck. This unfortunate series of events highlights the unpredictable and potentially fatal dangers that wildlife can pose on highways. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was airlifted to Halifax via LifeFlight but was unable to survive her injuries.

Details of the Crash

The collision involved a Honda Civic and a transport truck. The Civic, driven by the woman, first hit a deer wandering onto the highway. Shortly after, the car was hit from behind by a transport truck. The collision was so severe that the woman had to be airlifted for medical attention. Despite the swift response, she succumbed to her injuries in Halifax.

Injuries and Investigation

The driver of the transport truck, a 61-year-old man from New Brunswick, also sustained injuries in the collision. Fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening, and he was promptly taken to the hospital. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have taken up the investigation of the crash. As of now, the exact circumstances leading up to the accident remain unclear.

Highway Safety and Wildlife

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by wildlife on highways. It underscores the importance of road safety, particularly in areas where wildlife crossings are common. The incident has spurred on conversations about how best to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of motorists on highways.