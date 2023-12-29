en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tragic Head-On Collision on Highway 5 Claims Three Lives

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:53 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:14 am EST
Tragic Head-On Collision on Highway 5 Claims Three Lives

A grim morning unfolded on Highway 5 north of Kamloops in British Columbia, as a head-on collision claimed the lives of three individuals and a dog. The incident, that occurred at around 6:50 a.m., involved a southbound Toyota Corolla and an oncoming Ford van, just south of the community of Barriere.

Details of the Deadly Incident

The Toyota Corolla, in an attempt to overtake a semi-trailer, crashed into the Ford van, resulting in the death of the driver and two passengers of the Toyota. The dog accompanying them also didn’t survive the crash. The van driver, however, managed to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Also Read: Tragic Car Accident in Pomponette: A Call for Enhanced Safety Measures)

Preliminary Investigation and Aftermath

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy shared details of the preliminary investigation, indicating that the ill-fated maneuver to pass the semi-trailer led to the devastating accident. Following the collision, Highway 5 in Louis Creek, six kilometers south of Barriere, was temporarily closed for investigative purposes.

(Also Read: Bulgarian Parents Protest for Shared Parenting, Train Accident Raises Safety Concerns, High)

Frequency of Incidents: A Cause for Concern

This section of the highway is no stranger to fatal accidents. It was near the site of another deadly crash over the Labour Day weekend that resulted in two fatalities. The proximity of these incidents has raised concerns, with Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer noting the recurrence of such tragic events. The news has triggered a dialogue about safety improvements on Highway 5.

In the wake of these incidents, The Globe and Mail has invited readers to register and sign up for comprehensive news about the region and its significance in Canadian affairs, while also providing options to build a personal news feed based on authors and topics of interest.

Read More

0
Accidents Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online

By Salman Khan

Explosion at National Theatre Premises in Nigeria Sparks Controversy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Motorist Escapes Injury as Campervan is Swept Off Road by Strong Winds in Co Clare

By BNN Correspondents

British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident ...
heart comment 0
Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor
Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles

By BNN Correspondents

Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles
A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde’s Tragic Tube Station Accident

By BNN Correspondents

A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde's Tragic Tube Station Accident
Quezon City Tragedy: Driver’s Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
21 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
26 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
30 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
31 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
33 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
36 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
43 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
44 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
44 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
26 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
43 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
46 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app