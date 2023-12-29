Tragic Head-On Collision on Highway 5 Claims Three Lives

A grim morning unfolded on Highway 5 north of Kamloops in British Columbia, as a head-on collision claimed the lives of three individuals and a dog. The incident, that occurred at around 6:50 a.m., involved a southbound Toyota Corolla and an oncoming Ford van, just south of the community of Barriere.

Details of the Deadly Incident

The Toyota Corolla, in an attempt to overtake a semi-trailer, crashed into the Ford van, resulting in the death of the driver and two passengers of the Toyota. The dog accompanying them also didn’t survive the crash. The van driver, however, managed to escape with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary Investigation and Aftermath

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy shared details of the preliminary investigation, indicating that the ill-fated maneuver to pass the semi-trailer led to the devastating accident. Following the collision, Highway 5 in Louis Creek, six kilometers south of Barriere, was temporarily closed for investigative purposes.

Frequency of Incidents: A Cause for Concern

This section of the highway is no stranger to fatal accidents. It was near the site of another deadly crash over the Labour Day weekend that resulted in two fatalities. The proximity of these incidents has raised concerns, with Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer noting the recurrence of such tragic events. The news has triggered a dialogue about safety improvements on Highway 5.

In the wake of these incidents, the news has triggered a dialogue about safety improvements on Highway 5.

