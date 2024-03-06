Tragic Flight Crash Near Diavik Mine Claims Six, Polar Pond Hockey Aids Families

Six individuals tragically lost their lives in a flight crash soon after departing from a Northwest Territories community airport, bound for the Diavik diamond mine, leaving one survivor. In response, the Polar Pond Hockey tournament in Hay River has pledged $7,000 to support the families affected, alongside additional fundraising efforts by the Town of Fort Smith.

Community Solidarity in the Face of Tragedy

The recent flight accident has deeply impacted the local community, prompting a wave of solidarity and support. Terry Rowe, the organizer of the annual Polar Pond Hockey event, revealed that this year’s tournament would contribute $7,000 to aid the families of the deceased and the survivor. This gesture of goodwill is part of a broader community effort, with Fort Smith publicizing online fundraisers to gather further support. Despite facing challenges such as bitterly cold weather and competing local events, the tournament attracted around 25 teams, showcasing the community’s resilience and commitment to unity.

Healing Through Community Engagement

Town manager Glenn Smith emphasized the importance of community activities like the Polar Pond Hockey tournament in fostering social connections and aiding collective recovery from past hardships, including last year’s wildfires and evacuations. The focus on rebuilding relationships and supporting mental health has become a crucial aspect of healing. Participants and residents, including Delaney Poitras and Courtney Fraser, highlighted the positive and welcoming atmosphere of the tournament, underscoring the significance of such events in bringing the community together and promoting well-being.

Sustained Community Spirit Beyond the Event

Even as the Polar Pond Hockey tournament concludes, its positive impact lingers, with the pond hockey rinks continuing to serve as a hub of activity and community interaction. Heather Coakwell, a Hay River resident, noted the ongoing engagement of children and adults alike with the rinks, demonstrating the enduring spirit of community support and involvement. The collective effort to maintain and utilize these spaces reflects a broader commitment to solidarity and mutual aid within the community, reinforcing the importance of such events in fostering a sense of belonging and resilience.