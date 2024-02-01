Tragic End to Alliston Man's Disappearance: Friend Faces Legal Charges

Devastating news from the quaint town of Alliston as the disappearance of 24-year-old local resident, William Schernhammer, culminated in tragedy. The Ontario Provincial Police, Nottawasaga Detachment, confirmed the identification of William's remains in the rural Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

Unexplained Disappearance and Heartbreaking Discovery

William was last seen alive in the early hours of January 12, after reportedly embarking on a late-night errand to purchase cigarettes. His friend, Gabriel Dicecco, was the last known person to see him, dropping William off near his home. The young man's absence was rapidly noticed, and his family and friends sprang into action, posting flyers and offering a monetary reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Their collective dread was realized when officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment discovered human remains later confirmed as William's. The exact cause of his death remains undisclosed, with the investigation still ongoing.

Friend Faces Legal Charges

In an unexpected twist, Gabriel Dicecco, the friend who last saw William, now faces legal charges. Among these are obstruction of a peace officer and indignity to a body. The Ontario Provincial Police have yet to confirm whether these charges are directly connected to William's case, leaving a cloud of doubt and speculation hanging over the circumstances of his disappearance and death.

A Grieving Family and a Community in Shock

The Schernhammer family is grappling with the loss of their young kin, their grief intensified by the mysterious circumstances surrounding it. William's mother, Rachelle Schernhammer, voiced her deep pain and confusion, particularly given the potential involvement of Dicecco, a long-time friend of her son. The community will remember William on what would have been his 25th birthday, with a visitation scheduled at Drury Funeral Centre, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Alliston Pentecostal Church.