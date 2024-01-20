Traffic Delays Expected on 25th Avenue Due to Damaged Signal Controller Repair

Motorists plying the 25th Avenue are being cautioned of likely traffic delays due to the ongoing repair of a damaged traffic control signal controller at the intersection of 41st Street and 25th Avenue. The traffic signals at this critical junction are presently inoperative as a result of a power outage, causing a disruption in the flow of traffic.

Emergency Repair Work Underway

Repair crews are already on site, working assiduously to restore the traffic control signal to its operational state. They anticipate wrapping up the reparative work by the end of the day. In the interim, drivers are urged to exercise utmost caution and slow down their speed when approaching the intersection. This precautionary measure is necessary to prevent possible accidents that could arise from the non-functioning traffic signals.

Adherence to the Motor Vehicle Act

It's crucial to highlight that in line with the Motor Vehicle Act of British Columbia, an intersection with non-functioning traffic signals should be treated as a four-way stop. This regulation is put in place to regulate traffic flow and prevent chaos in situations where traffic signals are out of order. Consequently, drivers are implored to abide by this provision of the Act when approaching the intersection.

Expectation of Public Cooperation

Local authorities are soliciting the cooperation of the public to ensure safety and minimize disruptions during the repair process. They are asking drivers to heed the traffic rules and advice from the repair crews on the site. Adherence to these precautionary measures and laws will not only ensure the safety of every road user but also facilitate the repair work, enabling the crews to restore the traffic signals within the projected timeframe.