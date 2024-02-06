TRACE Artistic Initiative: Showcasing 2023-2024 Winners with Upcoming Vernissages

The Conseil des arts et de la culture de Vaudreuil-Soulanges is set to illuminate the art scene with the TRACE artistic initiative, showcasing a series of vernissages featuring its five triumphant artists of 2023-2024. The exhibitions commence in mid-March, offering a captivating journey through the diverse artistic expressions of these talented creators.

Jade Cousineau: A Delicate Balance of Form and Color

Launching the series, Saint-Clet resident Jade Cousineau will present her art at Pavillon Wilson in Coteau-du-Lac. The exhibition, opening on March 14 and running until May 31, promises to expose the viewers to Cousineau's unique aesthetic language.

Sylvie Lavallée: Confronting Artistic Boundaries

Following Cousineau, Sylvie Lavallée from Mercier will exhibit her work at Galerie Gueulart in Saint-Isidore. Commencing March 15 and lasting until April 14, Lavallée's vernissage is set to challenge the conventional boundaries of art.

Véronique Dubé: An Exploration of Artistic Identity

Subsequent to Lavallée, Zotiquienne's Véronique Dubé will have her vernissage on March 17 at the Musée régional de Vaudreuil-Soulanges. Her exhibition, running until April 14, is anticipated to delve into aspects of artistic identity and interpretation.

Valérie Trudel (Petit Strudel): A Study in Artistic Evolution

Candiac's Valérie Trudel, also known as Petit Strudel, will display her work from March 20 to May 5 at Maison Le Pailleur in Châteauguay. Her art, often a reflection of her evolving perspectives, is sure to evoke introspection among viewers.

Julie Martel: A Symphony of Visual Poetry

Wrapping up the series, Julie Martel of Saint-Lazare will show her paintings at Maison Trestler in Vaudreuil-Dorion from March 21 to May 26. Martel's work, a symphony of visual poetry, culminates this artistic journey on a high note.

The TRACE artistic initiative is a testament to the richness and diversity of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges art scene. Each vernissage serves as a unique platform for these artists to share their vision, stirring a dialogue of artistic expression and appreciation within the community.