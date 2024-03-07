Toyota Crown Sedan Revives Large Car Segment; Subaru BRZ Tops Fun-to-Cost Ratio in Canada

As the automotive world evolves, two vehicles stand out for redefining their respective segments in the Canadian market. The Toyota Crown sedan emerges as a savior for large car enthusiasts, offering a blend of luxury, efficiency, and innovative technology. Meanwhile, the Subaru BRZ cements its position as Canada's most value-packed sports car, delivering unmatched driving pleasure without breaking the bank.

Advertisment

Toyota Crown: A New Dawn for Large Sedans

With the discontinuation of models like the Chrysler 300, the large sedan segment seemed on the brink of extinction. However, Toyota has breathed new life into this category with the introduction of the Crown sedan. Priced at $51,900 for the starter Limited trim, the Crown boasts a 2.5-litre engine coupled with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and three electric motors, producing a combined 236 horsepower. Not only does it offer a plush ride and cutting-edge technology, but it also impresses with fuel consumption figures of 5.6 L/100km in the city and 5.7 L/100km combined.

Subaru BRZ: Defining Affordable Sports Car Fun

Advertisment

The Subaru BRZ proves that exhilarating sports car experiences don't necessitate exorbitant price tags. As Canada's most affordable sports car, the BRZ delights with its rear-wheel drive setup, precise six-speed manual transmission, and a 2.5L naturally aspirated flat-four engine delivering 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Despite its modest power figures, the BRZ's lightweight design and torsen limited-slip rear differential ensure a driving experience that rivals much pricier competitors. For 2024, Subaru has also made EyeSight Driver Assist Technology standard on manual transmission models, enhancing its appeal with added safety features.

Implications for the Automotive Market

The introduction of the Toyota Crown and the continued success of the Subaru BRZ highlight a significant trend in the automotive industry: the demand for specialized vehicles that cater to niche markets. The Crown's luxury and efficiency in a large sedan format offer a compelling alternative for buyers looking for spacious and stylish vehicles, while the BRZ's focus on driving pleasure and affordability attracts enthusiasts seeking a pure sports car experience. These models not only fill gaps left by discontinued vehicles but also signal a shift towards more diverse and specialized offerings in the automotive market.

As manufacturers navigate changing consumer preferences and the transition to electric vehicles, the success of the Toyota Crown and Subaru BRZ underscores the importance of innovation and adaptability. By offering unique value propositions, these vehicles not only meet specific consumer needs but also set new benchmarks for their segments. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the Crown and BRZ exemplify how traditional and sports car segments can thrive with the right combination of features, performance, and pricing.