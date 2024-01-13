en English
Toxic Vapour Cloud Incident at Quatro Industries Ltd. Provokes Investigation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
On January 11, a potentially fatal toxic vapour cloud incident unfolded at the Quatro Industries Ltd. plant in Sudbury, Ontario, compelling the evacuation of 15-20 employees. The incident was triggered by a chemical reaction involving highly concentrated nitric acid, creating a hazardous vapour cloud. The Greater Sudbury Fire Services hazardous materials team responded swiftly, neutralizing the situation with sodium bicarbonate. The Ontario Ministry of Labour Immigration Training and Skills Development is probing into the incident. Despite the severity of the incident, no injuries were reported, demonstrating the effectiveness of the emergency response.

Emergency Response and Evacuation

Once the red-orange smoke was sighted, a rapid evacuation was initiated not only for the Quatro Industries plant but also for the nearby establishments. Approximately 30 to 40 people were evacuated and examined by paramedics. Fortunately, there were no adverse effects discovered. The Ontario Ministry of Labour is playing a vital role in investigating the chemical explosion.

Investigation and Aftermath

The Greater Sudbury Fire Services hazardous materials team managed the situation efficiently, using sodium bicarbonate to counteract the problem. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing with the Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks also being notified. The incident serves as a vivid reminder of the inherent dangers associated with the handling of highly concentrated nitric acid and the importance of stringent safety measures.

Business Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

