Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands Addresses Duplicate Tax Bill Error

Property owners in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands (TLTI) have recently faced an unexpected predicament, receiving duplicate interim tax bills due to a system error during processing and distribution. This unforeseen glitch has put many in a quandary, wondering if they are required to pay twice or if it's merely an administrative oversight.

Error Acknowledgment and Resolution

The TLTI, acknowledging the confusion, issued a statement to clarify the situation. It assured those affected that they are only liable for paying the original interim tax bill. No additional payment is required for the duplicate bill received, thereby quelling the concerns of the property owners. The township's team is actively engaged in resolving the issue and implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Communication and Support

In a bid to maintain transparency and address concerns efficiently, TLTI staff have made themselves available for any queries or concerns that property owners might have. They can be reached through the township office phone number or the deputy treasurer's extension. The TLTI's proactive approach to handle this system error underscores their commitment to the community.

Apologies and Future Assurance

The TLTI expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by this glitch. They seek patience and understanding from the public as they work diligently to rectify the situation. This incident serves as a reminder that technology, while facilitating transactions, can also pose challenges that require human intervention and swift action. The Local Journalism Initiative, funded by the Government of Canada, supports the reporting of this information.