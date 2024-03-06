Town Council Greenlights $343.7K Engineering Contract for Iconic Wharf Revamp

In a unanimous decision, the town council voted to advance its iconic wharf's renovation by approving a $343,700 contract with CBCL Engineering Services. This pivotal move marks a significant step forward in the project, aimed at transforming the aging structure into a modern marvel while preserving its historic charm.

Project Genesis and Design Evolution

Since 2019, the town has been exploring ways to either repair or entirely replace the deteriorating approach to its beloved wharf. After an initial plan fell through due to cost overruns in 2021, the council and community rallied to identify a feasible and appealing solution. CBCL Engineering Services, the chosen firm, previously contributed concept designs that resonated well with public sentiment, incorporating both partial infill and steel piles to echo the original aesthetic of the wharf. The council's endorsement of a $7.82 million renovation proposal in January set the stage for CBCL to take the reins on bringing this vision to life, from initial design through to construction oversight.

From Planning to Execution

With a clear directive from the council, CBCL is slated to commence design efforts immediately, aiming for a tender release by mid-August. Construction is expected to kick off in October, with an ambitious completion target set for late May 2025. The firm's responsibilities extend beyond design; it will also oversee permitting and contractor selection, vowing to recommend the most cost-effective, compliant bid. This comprehensive approach ensures that the project not only meets aesthetic and functional criteria but also adheres to budgetary and regulatory standards.

Financial Framework and Future Steps

The contract's approval came with a slightly higher price tag than initially estimated, yet the town remains committed to a judicious financial strategy. Notably, the $343,700 agreement does not cover project management—a service CBCL estimated at an additional $400,000. However, this cost is not expected to escalate significantly, as continuous on-site supervision throughout the construction phase is deemed unnecessary. As the community anticipates the wharf's transformation, this project stands as a testament to the town's dedication to preserving its heritage while embracing progress.

As the design phase gets underway, the town and its residents look forward to witnessing the rebirth of a landmark that holds a special place in the local heritage. This project not only symbolizes the revitalization of a physical structure but also reflects the community's resilience and commitment to future generations. As the wharf evolves, it will undoubtedly continue to be a source of pride and a cornerstone of the town's identity.