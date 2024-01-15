Tourmaline Oil Corp. Reveals Operational Update and New LNG Agreements

Canadian energy giant, Tourmaline Oil Corp. has unveiled an operational update and announced two new long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreements. The company’s average daily production in 2023 surpassed 600,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), which included over 150,000 barrels of liquid production. Continuation of these production levels into January 2024 has seen Tourmaline running 16 drilling rigs while focusing on maximizing free cash flow throughout the year. The company has also adjusted its exploration and production (EP) program in response to natural gas pricing.
Financial Strategy and Hedging
Tourmaline has hedged 724 million cubic feet per day (mmcfpd) of natural gas at C$5.28/mcf for 2024 while 959 mmcfpd remain unhedged and exposed to export markets. Of the unhedged volumes, 61% is linked to premium-priced markets. The company expects a robust North American natural gas outlook from 2025 to 2030 and plans to align growth with pricing improvements. Part of Tourmaline's financial strategy for 2024 includes paying four quarterly special dividends in addition to a quarterly base dividend of $0.28/share. The company aims to maintain a net debt to cash flow ratio of 0.25 to 0.35 times by the end of the year.
New LNG Agreements
In its bid to increase exposure to global markets, Tourmaline has entered into two significant LNG agreements. The first one is a seven-year netback agreement with Trafigura Pte Limited for approximately 0.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) of LNG, commencing January 2027. This agreement has an option for extension until December 2039. The second agreement is with Trafigura Canada Limited for Dutch TTF index pricing. This agreement will start in March 2024 and will involve the delivery of 50,000 mmbtu/d of natural gas until December 2026.
Asset Sale and Forward-Looking Statements
As part of its future plans, Tourmaline has initiated the process to sell the Duvernay assets acquired from Bonavista Energy Corporation in November 2023. The forward-looking statements made by the company reflect several assumptions concerning commodity prices, currency exchange rates, production levels, and other factors. However, it is essential to note that these statements carry inherent risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ significantly.