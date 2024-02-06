Total Energy Services Inc. Loses Appeal Against Tax Reassessments

Dismissal of Total Energy's Tax Appeal

Canadian company Total Energy Services Inc., a provider of diverse services to the energy and resource industries, finds itself in a skirmish with the Tax Court of Canada. The court has dismissed the company's appeal against certain income tax reassessments, related to the company's transition from an income trust in 2009.

The Tax Reassessments

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) had reassessed Total Energy for $16.2 million in taxes, a significant amount for any public corporation. The company had already paid $7.1 million, leaving a balance of $9.1 million still at large.

Implications of the Court's Decision

Following the court's decision, Total Energy is now required to clear the outstanding dues. The company will pay the remaining $9.1 million in reassessed taxes, along with the applicable interest. However, this may not be the end of the financial tug-of-war. Total Energy has expressed its intention to appeal the Tax Court's judgment, indicating that the company is not ready to back down just yet.

Total Energy Services, which operates in North America and Australia, offers a variety of services including contract drilling, rentals, transportation, well servicing, and process equipment. The company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol TOT.