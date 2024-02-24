Toronto's Unique Real Estate Gem: A Three-Storey House with Garden Suite Potential Hits the Market

Imagine a home that combines the charm of exposed red brick with the potential for generating rental income, all nestled in the heart of North Toronto. This isn't just a dream; it's the reality of a newly listed property at 88 Keewatin Ave. Priced at $2,198,000, this detached three-storey house is capturing the attention of potential buyers with its unique offering. With four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an array of modern amenities, this home stands out not just for its aesthetics but for its investment potential, thanks to the approval for a garden suite construction that could significantly offset the cost of home ownership in one of the city's most sought-after neighborhoods.

A Closer Look at the Property

Step inside 88 Keewatin Ave, and you're greeted with hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a wood fireplace that adds a touch of warmth and elegance. The house spans between 1,500 to 2,000 square feet on a plot that stretches 200 feet deep, offering ample space for both living and entertaining. The exterior boasts a cedar patio, an EV charger, and a Generac generator, ensuring comfort and convenience. Perhaps most intriguing is the detached garage with a capacity for five cars, a rarity in the city. But the real game-changer is the garden suite, which, upon construction, could cover up to 1,291 sq. ft. and generate a monthly rental income of $2,000 to $3,000.

The Appeal of Garden Suites

The concept of garden suites is relatively new to Toronto, with the city endorsing their construction to address the 'missing middle' in housing. Despite the enthusiasm, the uptake has been slow, with complexities in the construction process and cost factors being significant hurdles. However, for homeowners like the future buyer of 88 Keewatin Ave, the approval for a garden suite not only presents an opportunity to contribute to the city's housing solution but also to enjoy a steady source of income. The potential for such a suite, especially in an affluent area near Yonge Street and Eglinton station, adds a layer of attractiveness to the property, distinguishing it from similar listings in the area.

Investment and Lifestyle Combined

While the asking price of $2,198,000 may be slightly above the average for similar properties in North Toronto, the unique features of this home argue in favor of its value. The approval for a garden suite, the large plot size, and the array of modern amenities it offers, position it as not just a place to live, but an investment opportunity. The property is likely to attract wealthy professionals who value both status and location, offering them a chance to make their mark in one of Toronto's most desirable neighborhoods. With the potential for updates and personalization, 88 Keewatin Ave promises to be more than just a home; it's a lifestyle choice that comes with the bonus of potential financial returns.