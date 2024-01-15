Toronto's Tobogganing Ban Sparks Controversy

In a move sparking intense debate, the city of Toronto has enforced a ban on tobogganing across 45 hills, including the popular East Lynn Park. The decision, a result of the city's toboggan hill inspection program initiated in 2017, has left local residents in a state of discontent and resistance.

Residents' Take on the Ban

The ban has been met with vehement opposition from local residents who have cherished tobogganing on these hills for numerous decades. The absence of traditionally deployed safety measures such as hay bales and fences this year has added fuel to the fire. Jack, a neighbourhood resident, voiced his determination to continue using the hill, ban notwithstanding, while longstanding community members Donald Smith and Randy Jordan expressed their astonishment at the prohibition.

City Councillor and Official Response

City councillor Brad Bradford has been inundated with complaints and queries regarding the sudden ban and the missing safety measures. He suggested that instead of an outright ban, the city could look into implementing precautionary measures to minimize risk. However, Lindsay Broadhead, a spokesperson for the city, defended the decision. She stated that despite the previous safety measures, injuries were not prevented. By implementing this ban, the city intends to separate mixed messages and discourage unsafe tobogganing.

Alternative Hills and Residents' Discontent

As part of their safety initiative, the city is promoting 29 hills that are deemed safe for tobogganing. However, this move has done little to quell the dissatisfaction among residents, who find the nearest alternative hill inconveniently distant. The controversy has sparked discussions around rights to peacefully protest in the city, indicating the deep-seated emotions tied to this traditional winter sport.