Toronto’s Small Businesses Grapple with Looming CEBA Loan Repayment Deadline

On the bustling streets of Toronto, Gateway Newstands, a small retail store owned by Tawhid Hossain, stands as a testament to the resilience of small businesses in the face of unprecedented challenges. The past years have been tough, with the pandemic triggering a dramatic decline in customers due to remote work, a string of six break-ins, and decreased foot traffic resulting from nearby construction. The store’s revenue, which was close to half a million dollars in 2019, has plummeted to a meager $130,000.

Struggling with the CEBA Loan Repayment

Hossain’s struggles were further compounded when he found himself unable to repay a $60,000 Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loan. Launched in 2020, the CEBA loan scheme was targeted towards aiding over 800,000 business owners, allowing them to borrow up to $60,000, $20,000 of which would be forgivable if repaid by certain deadlines. These deadlines were extended twice, requiring businesses to repay $40,000 by December 31, 2022, and later by March 28, 2024, to qualify for partial forgiveness.

Unable to secure refinancing from his bank, Hossain turned to family and friends to repay the loan. His story echoes the predicaments of many small business owners who are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and are now facing the pressure of repaying their CEBA loans.

Advocacy for Repayment Deadline Extension

Recognizing the ongoing financial strains these businesses face, small business advocates like Ryan Mallough from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business and Kelly Higginson from Restaurants Canada have called for an extension of the repayment deadline. According to a survey by Restaurants Canada, about 4,000 eateries are at risk of closing their doors due to the looming repayment deadline.

However, despite these alarming figures, the office of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reported that nearly 70% of CEBA recipients have managed to repay their loans. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while acknowledging the challenges, emphasized the need to conclude pandemic programs as the economy recovers.

Between Survival and Closure

The federal government’s decision not to extend the repayment deadline, coupled with the challenges of refinancing and the absence of another bailout, has put many small businesses on the brink. It is a tightrope walk between survival and closure, with the potential increase in CEBA debt by 50% for those unable to meet the deadline. The clock is ticking, and the future of hundreds of small businesses hangs in the balance.