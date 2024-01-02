en English
Canada

Toronto’s Running Clubs Face Backlash Over Lack of Etiquette

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Toronto's Running Clubs Face Backlash Over Lack of Etiquette

Running, for many, is a solace, an escape from the mundanity of daily life. It’s a sport that unites, a discipline that fosters camaraderie. But in Toronto, the city’s running clubs are under fire, accused of lacking basic social etiquette and respect for pedestrians. Sparked by a video on TikTok, the discussion surrounding the behavior of organized running groups has gained a new pace.

Complaints Surge Against Running Clubs

A TikTok user’s video, viewed nearly three million times, described feeling overwhelmed by large swaths of runners. Incidents involving physical contact, intimidation, and disruption were highlighted, painting a picture of running clubs as inconsiderate marauders of public spaces. The complaints were echoed by others, creating a chorus of discontent against these clubs. The alleged incidents ranged from runners blocking traffic and showing disregard for animals to displaying rudeness in indoor public spaces.

Restaurants and Retailers Feel the Heat

One individual shared an account of runners at a restaurant demanding separate checks and leaving poor tips, hinting at a lack of consideration that extends beyond the running trails. Another video showcased a running group causing disruption inside the Eaton Centre, one of Toronto’s most prominent shopping hubs, further fueling the widespread discussion.

Running Clubs Respond

The issue has not gone unnoticed within the running community. A run club leader has apologized, acknowledging the need for improvement. The Toronto Running Club, mentioned in the original complaint, has denied any involvement. They point to their 30-year history of respectful community interaction as evidence of their commitment to good conduct. The Midnight Runners, a global running organization, was suggested as a possible source of the complaints but did not respond in time for confirmation.

The situation has sparked a debate on the need for better etiquette and consideration for others among Toronto’s running clubs. As the city’s sidewalks continue to fill with runners, the question remains: Can these clubs adapt and evolve, ensuring their passion for running doesn’t infringe upon the rights and comfort of others?

Canada Society
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

