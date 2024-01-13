en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Toronto’s Redevelopment Wave: A Tussle Between Progress and Preservation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Toronto’s Redevelopment Wave: A Tussle Between Progress and Preservation

In the heart of Toronto, a city known for its vibrant culture and cosmopolitan lifestyle, a wave of redevelopment is causing waves of its own, leaving tenants in a precarious position. Among them is Michael Whitehead, who, after nearly three decades of residing in a rent-controlled apartment, finds himself grappling with the prospect of displacement as his building is slated for demolition to pave way for new condos and rental units.

The Promise and Reality of Redevelopment

While developers assure tenants the chance to return at similar rents once the buildings are rebuilt, the reality appears to be starkly different. Data reveals that only 63% of eligible tenants return to such redeveloped units. This discrepancy highlights a disturbing trend for tenants who call these buildings home, creating a sense of uncertainty and distress.

City Bylaws and Tenant Protection

City bylaws mandate that demolished units be replaced and offered back to tenants at comparable rates. But the process is disruptive, and raises serious questions about the availability and stability of affordable housing in Toronto. Rebecca Gimmi, another tenant facing the same predicament as Michael, voices her concerns, “We chose to live in purpose-built rental towers for stability, but now we face an uncertain future.”

A Balancing Act: Development and Tenant Protection

Developers like Tenblock, responsible for many of these redevelopment projects, offer compensation and support to displaced tenants. However, the adequacy of these measures and the loss of community ties remains a contentious issue. While Toronto’s rental preservation rules have been instrumental in protecting homes, the growing population and demand for housing present a constant challenge. The tension between development and tenant protection remains a pressing issue, further complicated by potential changes to rental replacement laws at the provincial level.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Artisan Creates Unique Guitars from Historical Wood
Nicolas Delisle, a Montreal-based artisan, is redefining the art of guitar making by using unique and historical sources of wood to craft custom, hand-made guitars. The materials, sourced from diverse origins such as old barns in Ontario, submerged logs from the Panama Canal, horse barn boards from New York, and maple floorboards from the Boston
Artisan Creates Unique Guitars from Historical Wood
Businesswoman Proposes Strategic Family Migration: A New Perspective on International Moves
17 mins ago
Businesswoman Proposes Strategic Family Migration: A New Perspective on International Moves
Ralph Lauren Marks Canadian Luxury Market Debut with Star-Studded Dinner
49 mins ago
Ralph Lauren Marks Canadian Luxury Market Debut with Star-Studded Dinner
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
4 mins ago
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
5 mins ago
Hamilton School Bus Delays: A Persistent Issue Raising Safety Concerns
Academic Freedom vs. Campus Safety: An Insight by Professor Martin Lockshin
6 mins ago
Academic Freedom vs. Campus Safety: An Insight by Professor Martin Lockshin
Latest Headlines
World News
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
9 seconds
Lebanese Government Pledges LBP 3 Trillion Towards Cancer and Chronic Disease Medications
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
11 seconds
Symone Sanders-Townsend: Bringing Midwestern Perspective to MSNBC's 'The Weekend'
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
32 seconds
Remembering Herb Kohl: A Senator's Legacy Beyond Politics
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
1 min
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
2 mins
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
2 mins
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
2 mins
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
Welsh Government Defers Decision on Blaenau Gwent Wind Turbine Development
2 mins
Welsh Government Defers Decision on Blaenau Gwent Wind Turbine Development
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
3 mins
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
17 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
37 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app