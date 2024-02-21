Toronto's poolblood Unveils 'theres_plenty_of_music_to_go_around.zip' EP Featuring Indie Collaborations

On a crisp morning, the bustling streets of Toronto seem to hum with anticipation. It's here, in the heart of Canada's music scene, where Maryam Said, known to the indie world as poolblood, is crafting her latest narrative. With the announcement of her new EP titled 'theres_plenty_of_music_to_go_around.zip', set for release on April 5 via Next Door Records, Said is not just releasing new music; she's inviting us on a journey.

The Evolution of poolblood

poolblood's story began with the release of 'mole', an album that introduced Maryam Said as a force to be reckoned with in the indie music scene. Now, with the upcoming release of 'theres_plenty_of_music_to_go_around.zip', Said is expanding her musical lexicon. The EP, a three-track venture, serves as a bridge between the past and the future of poolblood's sound. It's not just a follow-up to her debut album but a statement of growth and exploration. One of the tracks, a live version of the 2022 song 'twinkie', offers listeners a raw and intimate glimpse into Said's artistry.

Collaborative Horizons

The first single from the EP, 'wringer', stands out as a testament to the power of collaboration. Teaming up with Allen Tate of San Fermin and featuring the guitar prowess of Portland's Drew Harmon, 'wringer' is more than just a song; it's a confluence of creative energies. The accompanying music video, directed and edited by Shamir Bailey, takes viewers on a visual journey through Lake Tahoe and Los Angeles. Through Bailey's lens, we see Said not just as a musician, but as a storyteller, navigating the landscapes that mirror the emotional terrain of 'wringer'.

A Visual and Sonic Odyssey

What sets 'wringer' apart is its attention to detail. Described as a detailed indie rock piece, the song reflects the evolving musical journey of poolblood. Said's ability to weave intricate narratives with her music is elevated by the collaborative spirit of the EP. The visual storytelling in the music video adds layers to the song, creating a multisensory experience that invites listeners to dive deeper into the world of poolblood. It's a world where music goes beyond sound, becoming a canvas for exploration, emotion, and connection.

As April 5 approaches, the anticipation for 'theres_plenty_of_music_to_go_around.zip' grows. Maryam Said's poolblood project is not just releasing new music; it's offering an invitation to experience the evolution of an artist. With 'wringer' as a preview, the EP promises to be a significant milestone in the indie music scene, showcasing the collaborative spirit and creative depth that defines poolblood. As Said continues to drive through the landscapes of her musical journey, we're reminded that in the world of indie music, there's always room for exploration, growth, and, most importantly, plenty of music to go around.