Canada

Toronto’s Overcast Weather: A Brief Respite Amidst the Grey

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), currently enshrouded in grey, overcast weather, may see a fleeting break in the clouds this Thursday, thanks to an incoming cold front. Steven Flisfeder, a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment Canada, shed light on the city’s gloomy weather pattern, noting the prevalence of low-pressure systems in late December and January.

The Effects of Persistent Cloudiness

While the grey skies are a commonplace winter feature in the region, their effects are far from trivial. According to Dr. Michael Mak, a psychiatrist at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), one-third of Canadians are affected by ‘seasonal blues’ during the winter months. More severely, about 3-5% of the population may suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Symptoms of this disorder include decreased sleep, poor concentration, low energy, and feelings of guilt or worthlessness.

Strategies for Navigating Winter Blues

To mitigate the effects of such conditions, Dr. Mak recommends exposure to bright light, particularly one of 10,000 lux brightness, for half an hour each morning. This light therapy can significantly alleviate the symptoms of SAD. Beyond light therapy, maintaining social connections is also encouraged, as is reaching out to individuals who show signs of withdrawal or sadness during the season.

Weather Outlook for the Near Future

However, the break in the clouds this Thursday might be brief and some lingering cloud cover is expected. The weather trend is likely to persist, with colder temperatures expected in the coming months. The El Niño climate pattern that brought warmer temperatures in December is anticipated to continue, but winter has not been canceled, only delayed. Despite this, the city’s residents are advised to brace for more seasonable, winter-like weather, including an increase in precipitation, and to gear up for more grey skies ahead.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

