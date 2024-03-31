Toronto's Junction House Mid-Rise Sells Rare Two-Storey Suite for $1.325M in Three Weeks

Right at Home Realty Inc. has successfully brokered a sale for a unique townhouse-style suite in Toronto's Junction House mid-rise. The property, located at 2720 Dundas St. W., No. 620, was listed in January 2024 for $1,369,000 and sold for $1,325,000 in February, after just 21 days on the market. This sale underscores the attractive features of the suite and the building's newly completed amenities, contributing to the brisk selling pace.

Advertisment

Exceptional Features and Strategic Marketing

The suite, boasting a spacious 1,132 square feet over two floors, includes two bedrooms with south-facing windows and a terrace off the principal room, accentuated by nine-foot ceilings that enhance the sense of space. The modern Scavolini kitchen with an island and integrated appliances is a significant draw, alongside the suite's inclusion of a storage locker and parking spot. Listing agent Paul Johnston highlighted the rarity of two-storey suites in Toronto, especially in the Junction neighborhood, as a key selling point that attracted sixteen potential buyers within three weeks.

Building Amenities and Neighbourhood Appeal

Advertisment

Junction House distinguishes itself with premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, a vast rooftop terrace offering panoramic views of the city skyline, and a versatile co-working space. These features not only offer residents a high-quality lifestyle but also position the building as a standout in the increasingly competitive Junction area. The neighborhood's growing appeal, characterized by its blend of residential and commercial developments, adds to the property's desirability.

Market Trends and Future Outlook

Despite January traditionally being a slower month for real estate sales, the swift transaction of this property indicates a robust demand for unique and high-quality living spaces in Toronto. The sale of this two-storey suite at Junction House may signal a growing trend towards more distinctive residential options in urban centers, potentially influencing future developments in the area. As the Junction continues to evolve, it will be interesting to watch how new offerings like the Junction House impact the local real estate market and community dynamics.