Canada

Toronto’s Grand Bridge Suite: A Luxurious Dwelling in the Sky

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Toronto’s Grand Bridge Suite: A Luxurious Dwelling in the Sky

The Grand Bridge Suite, a unique condominium located at 21 Iceboat Terrace in Concord Place, Toronto, has emerged once more into the limelight as it re-enters the market. The distinctively designed condo, known for its unusual position within a skybridge that interlinks two towers, offers prospective buyers a unique living experience.

An Architectural Marvel

The condo’s architectural design has been the talk of the town since its completion in 2021. It is one of the two extensive units nestled within the skybridge, each sprawling over three stories and covering 4,168 square feet. The exclusivity and allure of this property lie in its panoramic views of both Lake Ontario and the bustling city, provided through floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides.

Opulence at its Best

The Grand Bridge Suite’s interior is nothing short of opulence. It boasts three walk-in closets and three expansive bedrooms, each designed to occupy a separate floor, ensuring privacy for the occupants. The condo is also equipped with four bathrooms, with the grand bathroom in the primary bedroom offering a standalone tub with breathtaking lake views. The main living area follows an open-concept design, offering north and south views, which are complemented perfectly by a kitchen equipped with the latest appliances.

Additional Perks

Adding to its luxury, the condo offers an 823 square foot private terrace, offering an extended living space with unparalleled views. Despite its rich offerings, the property is listed at $3.9 million, a decrease from its initial 2021 price of $4.5 million. However, it does incur a monthly maintenance fee of $2,164 and an annual property tax of $12,299. The package also includes three parking spots, a private motorcycle garage, and a sizeable storage unit, making it a desirable property for those seeking a luxurious lifestyle.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

