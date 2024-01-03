en English
Business

Toronto’s Decade-Long Construction Nears End: A Beacon of Hope for Local Businesses

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
The long-awaited end of construction at Midtown Toronto’s Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue promises a sigh of relief for local businesses. The completion of the Crosstown line, a complex underground transit project, has been eagerly anticipated since its initial deadline in 2020. However, numerous setbacks have prolonged its fruition, leaving the bustling nerve center of the city in a state of disarray.

Impact on Local Businesses

Businesses in the vicinity have borne the brunt of the construction, with customer access and delivery services severely hindered. John Kiru, President of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (TABIA) and board member of the local Uptown Yonge Business Improvement Area, has been vocal about the challenges faced by the local businesses. Efforts to alleviate the impact and help businesses rebound from the consequences of the construction are underway. Although the area is gradually returning to its bustling self, some sidewalk closures remain in effect, signaling the remnants of the extensive construction.

Metrolinx: Delays and Apologies

Shouldering the responsibility for the Crosstown line, Metrolinx, has not managed to meet its last deadline in fall 2022. The agency has yet to announce a new date for the opening, adding to the uncertainty. Metrolinx CEO, Phil Verster, has extended apologies for the recurring delays, vowing to announce an opening date only when certainty can be assured.

Long Duration and Lingering Expectations

Highlighting the protracted span of the construction, Councillor Josh Matlow juxtaposed the duration of the project with significant global events that have come and gone during the period. City planning documents hint at a possible operational date for the line in September. However, this remains unconfirmed, leaving locals and businesses in a state of anticipatory suspense. The end of construction at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue marks a significant milestone for Midtown Toronto and its businesses, as they look forward to a return to normalcy and the promise of economic recovery.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

