Toronto’s Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes

Concerns are mounting in Toronto as law enforcement officials warn of the potential need for arrests in the face of persistent demonstrations on a city bridge. The city’s sports scene has been met with challenges, with the Raptors enduring a tough loss, and Leafs’ rookie Matthews Knies suffering an unfortunate incident during practice. Meanwhile, local brewers are imploring for a review of alcohol taxes, as expanding beer and wine sales to convenience stores could potentially threaten the survival of local breweries. Amidst all this, Toronto Pearson airport recently had a shocking incident when a passenger opened an airplane cabin door, inadvertently falling onto the tarmac.

The Brewing Concern

Ontario’s craft breweries fear closure if the ‘suffocating’ alcohol taxes aren’t promptly addressed by the government. Scott Simmons, President of Ontario Craft Brewers, points out that Ontario has the highest craft beer taxes in Canada. He is urging the government to act swiftly to remove a tax of approximately 9% on beer cans. Simmons also emphasized the detrimental impact of the pandemic on draught beer sales and the need to ease the tax applied to local producers before rates hike again. With the current tax structure threatening to remain in place until 2026, many local breweries could face closure.

Healthcare in Crisis

The Canadian Medical Association and Ontario’s opposition parties are sounding the alarm over the dire state of healthcare in Ontario, with new data revealing prolonged emergency room wait times. The province’s healthcare system is grappling with a staffing crisis, and a union representing hospital workers is calling for increased funding to mitigate the worsening situation.

Property Tax Hike and Downtown Dilemma

Toronto residents are bracing for a significant increase in property taxes, which could indirectly impact renters. On the other hand, the provincial government’s efforts to encourage workers to return to downtown areas appear to be faltering. Plans are afoot to close some ServiceOntario locations and introduce new services.

International Incidents

Internationally, a rise in organized gang crime in Ecuador led to a shooting incident at a television studio. In Iran, families remembered the anniversary of the downing of flight PS752, with ongoing calls for the IRGC to be listed as a terrorist organization by Canada.