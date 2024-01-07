en English
Toronto’s Beloved ‘The Gaslight’ Closes as Owners Open ‘The Starlight’ in Stratford

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:27 am EST
Toronto's Beloved 'The Gaslight' Closes as Owners Open 'The Starlight' in Stratford

After a decade of serving drinks and fostering community spirit in Toronto’s The Junction Triangle, The Gaslight, a cherished neighborhood bar, has turned off its lights for the final time. Owners Megan Jones and Tim Pritchard have chosen to put their energy into a fresh venture, leaving behind the urban hustle for the allure of Stratford’s idyllic charm.

A New Chapter in Stratford

The decision to close The Gaslight at the end of 2023 was not impromptu. Jones and Pritchard, a couple in life and business, had been gradually shifting their focus to their second bar, The Starlight, located in the heart of Stratford. The move was inspired by a desire for a more affordable cost of living and a superior quality of life for their children, a consideration that had become paramount during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farewell to The Gaslight

The Gaslight had long been a hub of vitality in its Toronto neighborhood, a testament to the dedication and passion of its proprietors. However, the couple managed to transition smoothly, operating The Gaslight remotely from Stratford with the aid of a committed team of staff. Despite the physical distance, their influence remained palpable, ensuring the bar retained its distinctive character until its closure.

The Starlight: A New Beacon

In October 2023, The Starlight was unveiled, a venture that Jones and Pritchard describe as ‘Gaslight 2.0.’ The new establishment has already carved a niche for itself in Stratford, being warmly received by locals and tourists alike. Offering more space and the same friendly service, The Starlight aims to be a casual, welcoming snack bar, mirroring the spirit of its predecessor while adapting to its new surroundings. Jones and Pritchard’s decision signifies not just a shift in location but a commitment to community engagement and a better standard of living.

Business Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

