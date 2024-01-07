Toronto’s Beloved ‘The Gaslight’ Closes as Owners Open ‘The Starlight’ in Stratford

After a decade of serving drinks and fostering community spirit in Toronto’s The Junction Triangle, The Gaslight, a cherished neighborhood bar, has turned off its lights for the final time. Owners Megan Jones and Tim Pritchard have chosen to put their energy into a fresh venture, leaving behind the urban hustle for the allure of Stratford’s idyllic charm.

A New Chapter in Stratford

The decision to close The Gaslight at the end of 2023 was not impromptu. Jones and Pritchard, a couple in life and business, had been gradually shifting their focus to their second bar, The Starlight, located in the heart of Stratford. The move was inspired by a desire for a more affordable cost of living and a superior quality of life for their children, a consideration that had become paramount during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farewell to The Gaslight

The Gaslight had long been a hub of vitality in its Toronto neighborhood, a testament to the dedication and passion of its proprietors. However, the couple managed to transition smoothly, operating The Gaslight remotely from Stratford with the aid of a committed team of staff. Despite the physical distance, their influence remained palpable, ensuring the bar retained its distinctive character until its closure.

The Starlight: A New Beacon

In October 2023, The Starlight was unveiled, a venture that Jones and Pritchard describe as ‘Gaslight 2.0.’ The new establishment has already carved a niche for itself in Stratford, being warmly received by locals and tourists alike. Offering more space and the same friendly service, The Starlight aims to be a casual, welcoming snack bar, mirroring the spirit of its predecessor while adapting to its new surroundings. Jones and Pritchard’s decision signifies not just a shift in location but a commitment to community engagement and a better standard of living.