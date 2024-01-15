Toronto Woman Convicted for Drug Trafficking on Highway 400

In a recent court ruling, a Toronto woman has been convicted for her involvement in drug trafficking, including conspiracy to traffic cocaine and fentanyl, and possession for the purposes of trafficking. The conviction comes after being intercepted on Highway 400 near Barrie, Ontario in June of 2020 with a substantial amount of drugs in her possession.

Caught in the Act

The woman was found with 1.15 kilos of cocaine and 52.2 grams of fentanyl, indicating an intention to distribute these drugs in Thunder Bay. Justice Russell Silverstein, presiding over the case, found her guilty on all counts.

Thunder Bay's Vulnerability Dismissed

During the sentencing hearing, the Crown proposed that Thunder Bay's vulnerability to drug trafficking should weigh heavily as an aggravating factor. However, this claim was dismissed by Justice Silverstein due to the lack of substantial evidence to prove the city's susceptibility or that the accused would personally oversee distribution in Thunder Bay.

A Precedent in Question

Justice Silverstein referenced a 2018 case where local vulnerability was acknowledged as an aggravating factor. However, he pointed out that decisions from the Supreme Court of Canada require concrete evidence, which was noticeably absent in the current case.

The Sentence

The woman was sentenced to 60 months in prison for each count, to be served concurrently. This verdict sends a strong message to those engaged in drug trafficking, reinforcing the severity of these crimes and the harsh penalties that follow.