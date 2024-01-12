Toronto Welcomes New Year with Expos and Shows Amidst Subway Closure

Toronto, a city known for its vibrant energy and entrepreneurial spirit, is kicking off the new year with a series of expos and shows that promise to inspire, engage, and entertain. These events not only provide an exciting start to the year but also offer a variety of opportunities for individuals to set their personal and professional plans into motion.

The Toronto International Boat Show

The Toronto International Boat Show returns this weekend at The International Centre, presenting a comprehensive boating and water sports experience. With a slew of exhibitions, hands-on demonstrations, informative seminars, and unbeatable deals on watercrafts, the event is a must-visit for boating enthusiasts and novices alike. A dedicated Kids Zone caters to young attendees, providing a fun and safe environment for them to enjoy, while entry for children is free of charge. Running from Thursday to Sunday, the opening hours of the show vary each day, and tickets are priced at $20 for adults.

Canada’s Bridal Show

Couples with wedding bells ringing in their ears will find a wealth of resources at Canada’s Bridal Show. Taking place from Friday evening to Sunday, the expo boasts a multitude of vendors offering the latest in wedding products and services. Attendees can enjoy a fashion show featuring the latest bridal wear, making it a one-stop-shop for all things wedding-related. Entry is priced at $20 per person, and children under 12 are admitted free of charge.

The Greenhouse Festival

Artists and art lovers alike can find inspiration at the Greenhouse Festival underway at the Tarragon Theatre. Spanning ten days, the festival includes a range of performances and workshops designed to foster artistic exchange and growth. However, attendees should be aware of a subway closure on Line 1 between St. Andrew and St. George stations during the weekend due to track work. Shuttle buses will not be available, and the TTC recommends using alternative transit routes such as the Yonge side of Line 1 or the 510 Spadina streetcar to reach downtown destinations.