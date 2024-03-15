Toronto Transit Commission Deploys Sound Cannons Against Seagull Invasion at Leslie Barns

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has embarked on an innovative yet contentious strategy to address the annual seagull invasion at one of its key facilities. Employing sound cannons at Leslie Barns, the TTC aims to mitigate slip and fall hazards, prevent avian flu spread, and maintain sanitary working conditions, marking a critical juncture in urban wildlife management and public transportation maintenance.

Why Sound Cannons? The Strategy Unveiled

Leslie Barns, a pivotal streetcar storage and maintenance hub located near Leslie Street and Lake Shore Boulevard E., has been under siege by seagulls, whose droppings pose significant health and safety risks. The TTC's introduction of sound cannons, devices emitting loud noises to scare away the birds, represents a bold move to ensure employee safety and operational efficiency. These cannons, operational from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until June, will discharge up to four times an hour, contingent on the presence of seagulls or the effectiveness of recently installed netting.

Complementary Measures and Community Impact

In addition to the cannons, the TTC has explored various deterrents, including roof netting, which has shown promise in dissuading seagull nesting. Despite these efforts, the challenge remains formidable, with an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 seagulls visiting Leslie Barns annually. The community response to the sound cannons has been mixed, with the TTC reassuring residents that the devices will be directed away from residential areas to minimize disturbance.

Looking Forward: Implications and Expectations

The TTC's multifaceted approach to managing the seagull issue at Leslie Barns underscores the complexities of urban wildlife interaction and the necessity for innovative solutions in public transportation maintenance. While the long-term efficacy of sound cannons remains to be seen, this initiative opens up a dialogue on humane wildlife management practices and the balance between operational needs and environmental stewardship.