Canada

Toronto Tops North America in Traffic Congestion: TomTom Index

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Toronto Tops North America in Traffic Congestion: TomTom Index

In a revealing turn of events, Toronto has claimed the dubious distinction of being the most congested city in North America, surpassing even the bustling metropolises of New York and Mexico City. This surprising revelation comes courtesy of TomTom’s annual traffic index, a global study encompassing 387 cities across 55 countries and six continents. The study presents a stark picture of Toronto’s escalating traffic challenges, ranking the Canadian city as the third most congested globally, trailing only behind London and Dublin.

Unpacking the Traffic Index

The TomTom Traffic Index paints a vivid picture of the traffic conditions in the world’s major cities, offering invaluable insights to drivers, pedestrians, city planners, and policymakers alike. The study has highlighted that a typical 10-kilometer commute in Toronto averages a staggering 29 minutes. This figure marks a 50-second increase from the previous year’s data.

Putting this into perspective, the same distance takes 29 minutes and 30 seconds in Dublin and a whopping 37 minutes and 20 seconds in London. The study further underlines the severity of Toronto’s traffic situation by revealing that Toronto drivers lost an average of 98 hours to rush-hour traffic in 2023.

Worst Day and Time for Commuters

Furthermore, the traffic index identifies the worst day for Toronto traffic in 2023 as November 30, with an average commute time of 33 minutes for a 10-kilometer journey. The peak rush hour in the city is pinpointed as Wednesdays between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., during which the average commute time for the same distance extends to a grueling 37 minutes and 50 seconds.

Comparative Analysis

Compared to other major Canadian cities, Toronto’s traffic situation is significantly more severe. Vancouver is ranked 32nd, with an average commute time of 23 minutes and 10 seconds, while Montreal, ranked 103rd, boasts a relatively breezy 19-minute commute for 10 kilometers.

The Underlying Causes

Matti Siemiatycki, the director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, attributes the city’s traffic congestion to a combination of factors: extensive construction work, a lack of road tolls leading to increased highway usage, and insufficient public transit and cycling infrastructure. This has led to residents becoming heavily reliant on cars, culminating in the widespread traffic congestion that the city is grappling with today.

0
Canada Transportation
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

