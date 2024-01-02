en English
Canada

Toronto Tops Money.ca’s Safety Ranking: An Insight into Canada’s Safest Cities

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Toronto Tops Money.ca’s Safety Ranking: An Insight into Canada’s Safest Cities

An in-depth study by Money.ca, analyzing Canadian Crime Index data from 2021, has ranked cities in Ontario and Quebec based on safety parameters such as arson, robbery, impaired driving, and burglary rates. The research aimed to assist families in deciding safer areas for residence and real estate investment.

‘The Big Smoke’ Tops the Chart

Contrary to popular belief, Toronto, fondly referred to as ‘The Big Smoke,’ emerged as the safest among cities with a population of over 100,000, recording 286.9 offences per 100,000 people. Not far behind was Quebec City, with 301 offences per 100,000 individuals.

Other Safe Havens

The study also brought to light other cities exhibiting low crime rates. Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Ottawa, Montreal, Barrie, Trois-Rivieres, Saguenay, and Hamilton also made it to the top 10, demonstrating the efficacy of their law enforcement and community engagement.

Implication for Potential Residents and Investors

Safety is a prime concern for individuals looking to relocate or invest in real estate. These statistics serve as a reliable guide for potential residents and investors, providing them with a clear picture of the relative safety of these urban areas.

Canada Safety
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

