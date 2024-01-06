Toronto Property Companies Advise on Dodging Short-term Rental Bylaw

In a revealing investigation spearheaded by the Toronto Star, it has been discovered that property management companies in Toronto are offering advice to clients on how to evade the city’s short-term rental regulations. Specifically, these companies are instructing clients on how to manipulate the requirement that the property listed on platforms such as Airbnb be the owner’s primary residence.

Uncovering the Loopholes

The investigation involved covert calls to six separate property management companies. Representatives from these companies were heard suggesting tactics such as altering the address on driver’s licenses or even getting family members to register multiple units. The intention behind these tactics is to circumvent a bylaw that was established in 2021. This bylaw was designed to tackle the growing issue of investment properties being run as hotels, a trend that studies suggest exacerbates housing shortages and inflates rental costs.

The Challenge of Enforcement

Despite rigorous efforts from the city to enforce the bylaw, including requirements for photo ID during registration and collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation to validate information, companies continue to unearth and exploit loopholes. The responsibility of enforcing this bylaw rests with the city’s Municipal Licensing and Standards department, under the stewardship of Carleton Grant. However, with a mere nine enforcement officers for a whopping 8,100 operators, the scale of the challenge is considerable.

The Lucrative Nature of the Business

The Star’s analysis also unearthed multiple instances where individuals or corporations own several rental units. This raises pertinent questions about their compliance with the bylaw. It’s worth noting that some companies charge up to a 20% commission for managing short-term rentals and employ dynamic pricing strategies to maximize profits. This serves to underline the profitable nature of this business.