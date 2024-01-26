Toronto Police Uncover Scam Involving Fake SickKids Foundation Fundraiser

In a recent alert to the public, the Toronto Police have unmasked a scam involving a supposed fundraiser for the SickKids Foundation, specifically operating in downtown Toronto. The scammer, who targets residents in apartment buildings in the area, solicits cash donations door-to-door, sporting a lanyard with a counterfeit badge that purportedly represents the SickKids Foundation.

Scam Identification and Public Awareness

According to the reports, the fraudster presents an identification badge, falsely claiming to be a representative of the SickKids Foundation - an esteemed children’s hospital. However, in a stark contrast to the scammer's modus operandi, genuine SickKids canvassers are equipped with identification that includes their name, an ID number, and a QR code. Furthermore, they do not solicit cash donations door-to-door in apartment complexes.

Police and SickKids Foundation Response

The Toronto Police Service’s Financial Crime Unit has issued a stern warning about the scam and has urged the public to make donations only through legitimate channels. The SickKids Foundation has also weighed in, clarifying the identification credentials of its legitimate canvassers and the channels through which they accept donations.

Protection Against Fraudulent Schemes

This announcement serves as a crucial reminder of the need for public vigilance against fraudulent schemes that exploit the name of reputable organizations like the SickKids Foundation. The police urge individuals to verify the legitimacy of charity fundraisers, recommending a quick check of the organization's website if there are any doubts. The police also encourage victims or those with information to come forward and contact them.