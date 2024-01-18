en English
Toronto Police Services Constructs First Net-Zero Emissions Police Facility

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Toronto Police Services Constructs First Net-Zero Emissions Police Facility

Ontario is set to welcome its first net-zero emissions police facility as the new Toronto Police Services — Division 41 headquarters takes shape in Scarborough. The ambitious project, masterminded by WZMH Architects, is redefining the architectural blueprint for modern policing facilities. The construction, currently at 30% completion, is expected to be fully operational by early 2026.

Maintaining Operations Amid Construction

The project is unique as it involves the transformation of an outdated building, a former courthouse turned police station, on the same site while keeping some parts operational until the new facility is ready. This meticulous process entails a partial demolition of the old structure, with the new design featuring two parallel bars along Eglinton Avenue.

Designing for Modern Policing Needs

The new headquarters will encompass office and administrative areas, a gymnasium, and booking and detention spaces. The building’s facade will be embellished with stainless steel cladding and brick elements, designed to blend organically with the surrounding landscape. The architects have incorporated a mound that gives the impression of the building emerging from the ground, adding to its aesthetic appeal.

Building for Community and Sustainability

Notably, the facility is the first in the Toronto Police Services portfolio to align with the Zero Carbon Building Standard. It will boast groundbreaking features such as geothermal energy, enhanced energy recovery systems, and solar power generation with 260 solar panels. In addition to these sustainable features, the 60,000-square-foot structure will include a community room for smudging ceremonies and a plaza for ceremonial gatherings, created in consultation with local Indigenous groups.

The new headquarters will not only serve as a hub for law enforcement but also as a gathering space for the community. The inclusive design will host local events and promote equality, reflecting the changing landscape of modern policing.

Canada Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

