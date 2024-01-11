en English
Canada

Toronto Police Seek Public Assistance in Homicide Case of Trevor Alphonse Campbell

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
Toronto Police Seek Public Assistance in Homicide Case of Trevor Alphonse Campbell

In a bid to shed light on the circumstances leading to the death of 76-year-old Trevor Alphonse Campbell, the Toronto police have sought public assistance. Campbell, found deceased with bodily trauma in his apartment located near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue on January 5, has been identified as the city’s third homicide victim of 2024. An autopsy report has confirmed the death as a homicide, but the specifics of the cause have not been disclosed by the authorities.

A City’s Third Homicide

Marking a grim start to the year, Campbell’s death is the third homicide case in Toronto in 2024. The 76-year-old resident was found lifeless in his apartment, presenting signs of bodily trauma. Noteworthy is the fact that, despite the confirmation of homicide from the autopsy, the nature of the cause of death remains undisclosed. The police have not yet revealed the details, possibly due to ongoing investigations or strategic reasons.

Public Appeal

The Toronto police have turned to public collaboration in the quest for justice for Trevor Alphonse Campbell. They have issued an appeal for anyone with pertinent information to come forward, encouraging them to contact the homicide investigators directly. The information regarding Campbell’s activities leading up to his death could provide significant leads in the case.

Anonymous Tip-offs

In addition to direct contact with investigators, the police have also provided an option for anonymous tip-offs through Crime Stoppers. This step emphasizes the dire need for leads in this case and the importance of community involvement in ensuring justice. It also reiterates the commitment of the Toronto police to solve this case and curb the rising tide of homicides in the city.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

