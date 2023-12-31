Toronto Opens Warming Centres Amidst Freezing New Year’s Eve Forecast

In the wake of plummeting temperatures, Toronto is opening four warming centres to provide shelter from the brutal cold. These centres, located at 75 Elizabeth St., 15 Olive Ave., 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd., and 136 Spadina Rd., will throw open their doors at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, as weather forecasts predict a biting chill of -10 C, and a possibility of light snow accumulation.

Warming Centres: A Refuge Against the Cold

Designed as a sanctuary for individuals grappling with the harsh weather conditions, the warming centres are a vital lifeline, especially for those most vulnerable or experiencing homelessness. The centres offer less than 60 spaces each, providing a warm indoor place for rest, access to snacks, use of washroom facilities, and referrals to shelters. The city activates these centres when temperatures hit -5 C or when a winter weather warning is issued.

A Response to the Housing Crisis

Earlier this year, Toronto’s city council opted against immediately implementing 24/7 warming centres and recognizing homelessness as a public health crisis. However, the release of a report in April spurred a shift in this stance. The report recommended lowering the activation temperature for the centres and ensuring one is open in each part of the city during winter. Councillors Ainslie and Moise subsequently moved motions to address homelessness more effectively, including a regional strategy involving the province.

Homelessness: A Public Health Emergency

In May, homelessness was officially declared a public health emergency in response to the mounting crisis. Despite this recognition, advocates continue to push for more comprehensive measures. The city’s current strategy to tackle the housing crisis has been met with criticism, deemed inadequate by those on the front lines of this issue. Advocates are calling for the city to adopt the Shelter Housing Justice Network’s proposed plan, which aims to address the housing crisis during the winter months more effectively.