Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident

A chilling incident unfolded in the heart of Toronto on December 30, 2023, as a woman was sexually assaulted in a downtown restaurant’s bathroom stall. The suspect, later identified as Eric Oliha, 42, reportedly crawled into the stall and attacked the victim. Not only did he assault her, but he also snatched her phone to obstruct her from raising an alarm or calling for help. Further, he demanded cash from the victim and proceeded to rob her. The restaurant staff, sensing the crisis, broke into the washroom to intervene.

Quick Intervention and Apprehension

In a dramatic turn of events, following the intervention by the restaurant staff, a chase ensued that led to the apprehension of the suspect. Toronto police confirmed that the accused had been detained and was linked to a previous assault incident that occurred on December 11, 2023. In the prior event, Oliha allegedly attempted to lure another woman into a restroom at a business establishment, assaulting her when she tried to escape.

Multiple Charges Against the Accused

The suspect, Eric Oliha, now faces close to 10 charges, including forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault, and robbery. These incidents highlight the rising concerns about personal safety in public spaces, especially for women. The authorities have urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.

Other Incidents

In unrelated news from northeast Toronto, 47-year-old Ronillo Ferrer was arrested concerning two separate alleged sexual assault incidents. The victims included a 15-year-old boy and two men who were reportedly enticed with alcohol before being assaulted. Ferrer faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, sexual interference, and making explicit material available to a person under the age of 16. Authorities suspect there could be more victims and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.