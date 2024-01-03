en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 pm EST
Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident

A chilling incident unfolded in the heart of Toronto on December 30, 2023, as a woman was sexually assaulted in a downtown restaurant’s bathroom stall. The suspect, later identified as Eric Oliha, 42, reportedly crawled into the stall and attacked the victim. Not only did he assault her, but he also snatched her phone to obstruct her from raising an alarm or calling for help. Further, he demanded cash from the victim and proceeded to rob her. The restaurant staff, sensing the crisis, broke into the washroom to intervene.

Quick Intervention and Apprehension

In a dramatic turn of events, following the intervention by the restaurant staff, a chase ensued that led to the apprehension of the suspect. Toronto police confirmed that the accused had been detained and was linked to a previous assault incident that occurred on December 11, 2023. In the prior event, Oliha allegedly attempted to lure another woman into a restroom at a business establishment, assaulting her when she tried to escape.

Multiple Charges Against the Accused

The suspect, Eric Oliha, now faces close to 10 charges, including forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault, and robbery. These incidents highlight the rising concerns about personal safety in public spaces, especially for women. The authorities have urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly.

Other Incidents

In unrelated news from northeast Toronto, 47-year-old Ronillo Ferrer was arrested concerning two separate alleged sexual assault incidents. The victims included a 15-year-old boy and two men who were reportedly enticed with alcohol before being assaulted. Ferrer faces multiple charges, including sexual assault, administering a noxious substance, sexual interference, and making explicit material available to a person under the age of 16. Authorities suspect there could be more victims and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
17 seconds ago
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
On January 2nd, a service disruption at City Hospital in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, garnered attention when Dr. Brittany Ellis posted a notice on Twitter, revealing a temporary reduction in services. This came as a result of an unexpected shortage of emergency department physicians, causing the hospital’s emergency room staff to struggle in serving patients. The Saskatchewan
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Hockey Game Surprises Fans with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
5 mins ago
Hockey Game Surprises Fans with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
7 mins ago
Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
46 seconds ago
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
2 mins ago
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
Urgent Need for Solutions as Homelessness Crisis Escalates in Canada
3 mins ago
Urgent Need for Solutions as Homelessness Crisis Escalates in Canada
Latest Headlines
World News
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
11 seconds
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
17 seconds
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
35 seconds
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
46 seconds
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
47 seconds
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
1 min
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
2 mins
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
2 mins
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
2 mins
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app