Canada

Toronto Man Charged with Sexual Assault and Robbery in Two Separate Incidents

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
In a shocking turn of events, a 42-year-old Toronto man, Eric Oliha, has been charged with a series of offenses including sexual assault, forcible confinement, and robbery. The charges stem from two separate incidents that shook the local community.

Disturbing Incident at Local Restaurant

On December 30, Oliha reportedly trapped a woman in a washroom at a restaurant located at the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Queen Street West. He then proceeded to sexually assault her and rob her of her phone and several personal belongings. Alert restaurant staff came to the victim’s rescue, breaking down the door and causing Oliha to flee the scene. However, his attempt to escape was short-lived as the police apprehended him after a brief pursuit.

Previous Assault on Bloor Street West

Facing charges for an earlier incident, Oliha is also accused of assaulting a woman in a store near Bloor Street West and Clinton Street on December 11. He allegedly attempted to force her into the washroom and subsequently locked her inside the store. The victim managed to escape, thanks to the intervention of quick-thinking witnesses.

Concerns of More Victims

The Toronto Police have released a photograph of Oliha to the public amid concerns that there could be additional victims. They are now urging the community to come forward with any information that might assist in the ongoing investigations.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

