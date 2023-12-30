en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Toronto Islamic Centre Grapples with Financial Challenge in Quest for Permanent Home

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
Toronto Islamic Centre Grapples with Financial Challenge in Quest for Permanent Home

The Toronto Islamic Centre, a cornerstone of cultural diversity in downtown Toronto, is grappling with a significant financial challenge as it attempts to secure its permanent location. The mosque, located at the intersection of Yonge Street and Davenport Road, is a testament to the city’s rich cultural tapestry, having relocated to this location in March 2019 following the sale of its previous rented space.

Striving for Permanence Amidst Financial Strains

Under the leadership of Imam and General Manager Shaffni Nalir, the community decided to purchase the building to circumvent future displacement. The decision, however, came with a hefty monthly rent of $47,000. Through a combination of donations and interest-free loans – a nod to Islamic principles that discourage interest-based transactions – the mosque has managed to amass payments totalling $3.5 million so far. However, a looming payment of $600,000 due in April presents a considerable financial hurdle.

(Read Also: Canada: A Beacon of Hope for U.S. H-1B Visa Holders Amid Tech Layoffs)

A Community Hub Beyond Worship

The mosque’s importance transcends its role as a place of worship, serving as a hub for various community programs. These include classes focused on emotional wellbeing and dedicated timeslots for women’s activities. The total cost of the space, approximately 10,000 square feet, amounts to $8.9 million.

(Read Also: Jaylen Brown Leads Boston Celtics to Victory Over Toronto Raptors)

Unwavering Community Support

Despite the financial pressures, the mosque has witnessed an outpouring of community support, with one member making a generous donation of $300,000. The mosque’s administration remains optimistic; they believe that with continued assistance from the community, they can uphold the centre as a vital part of both the local and national community.

Read More

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller

By Salman Khan

The Rising Threat of the European Fire Ants in British Columbia

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Navigating Metro Vancouver's Real Estate: Popular Buying Spots in 2023

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Daylight Car Theft at Lake Country Dealership: Community Helps in Recovery

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada: A Beacon of Hope for U.S. H-1B Visa Holders Amid Tech Layoffs ...
@Business · 58 mins
Canada: A Beacon of Hope for U.S. H-1B Visa Holders Amid Tech Layoffs ...
heart comment 0
British Columbia Court Blocks Public Drug Consumption Law: Implications and Reactions

By Sakchi Khandelwal

British Columbia Court Blocks Public Drug Consumption Law: Implications and Reactions
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals

By Salman Khan

Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador’s Newest Members of the Order of Canada

By BNN Correspondents

Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Unusual December Warmth Breaks Weather Records on Vancouver Island

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unusual December Warmth Breaks Weather Records on Vancouver Island
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
2 mins
Zambia's UPND Government Accused of Corruption and Neglect
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
2 mins
Jasmine Paolini Overcomes Painful Calf Cramp to Win Match in the United Cup
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
2 mins
Blue Jackets Clinch Overtime Victory against Maple Leafs in NHL Thriller
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
3 mins
Cross River State's 2024 'People's First' Budget Signed into Law
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
3 mins
Cricket Captain Pat Cummins Refutes Pakistan's Umpiring Technology Claims
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
4 mins
South African Cricketer Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out of Second Test Against India
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
5 mins
Zambia's Power Crisis: A Tussle Over the Truth
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
5 mins
Dominic Thiem Brushes with Danger as Venomous Snake Interrupts Tennis Match
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
6 mins
COVID-19: Second Death in Two Days Shakes Tamil Nadu; Active Cases on the Rise
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
40 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app