Toronto Islamic Centre Grapples with Financial Challenge in Quest for Permanent Home

The Toronto Islamic Centre, a cornerstone of cultural diversity in downtown Toronto, is grappling with a significant financial challenge as it attempts to secure its permanent location. The mosque, located at the intersection of Yonge Street and Davenport Road, is a testament to the city’s rich cultural tapestry, having relocated to this location in March 2019 following the sale of its previous rented space.

Striving for Permanence Amidst Financial Strains

Under the leadership of Imam and General Manager Shaffni Nalir, the community decided to purchase the building to circumvent future displacement. The decision, however, came with a hefty monthly rent of $47,000. Through a combination of donations and interest-free loans – a nod to Islamic principles that discourage interest-based transactions – the mosque has managed to amass payments totalling $3.5 million so far. However, a looming payment of $600,000 due in April presents a considerable financial hurdle.

A Community Hub Beyond Worship

The mosque’s importance transcends its role as a place of worship, serving as a hub for various community programs. These include classes focused on emotional wellbeing and dedicated timeslots for women’s activities. The total cost of the space, approximately 10,000 square feet, amounts to $8.9 million.

Unwavering Community Support

Despite the financial pressures, the mosque has witnessed an outpouring of community support, with one member making a generous donation of $300,000. The mosque’s administration remains optimistic; they believe that with continued assistance from the community, they can uphold the centre as a vital part of both the local and national community.

