Toronto Homeowners Face Steep Property Tax Increase Amid Controversy

In the heart of Canada's largest city, Toronto homeowners are bracing for a significant surge in property taxes. A new tax hike has been proposed, adding to the previous year's record-breaking 7% increase. This dramatic rise signifies that homeowners will now be paying $118 for every $100 in property taxes paid merely two years ago. A simple illustration of this would be a homeowner who paid $5,000 in property taxes in 2022, now facing a bill of $5,900 in 2024.

A 'Modest' Increase?

Despite the palpable shock of the increase, officials have referred to the hike as 'modest'. They suggest it would cost less than a dollar a day for the average household. Moreover, they believe this move would help in moulding Toronto into a more affordable, caring, and safe city. However, this characterization of the hike as a path to affordability has been met with a wave of skepticism.

The Controversy

Councillor Brad Bradford voiced his criticism of the tax increase, highlighting the significant discrepancy in reactions if such a hike were proposed by a private company. He rightly pointed out that politicians would likely react with criticism to such a move by a private entity. The Mayor's portrayal of the tax increase as a positive step is being vehemently contested by those who perceive it as excessive.

More Than Just Numbers

At the heart of this issue is the proposed residential property tax hike of 9.5 per cent by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, a slight dip from the initial 10.5 per cent recommended by city staff. The hike, however, isn't just about the numbers - it's also about the implications. The tax increase isn't merely a financial burden on homeowners, but also a source of funding for sheltering refugees in Toronto, adding another layer of controversy surrounding it.