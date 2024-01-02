Toronto Hikes Municipal Land Transfer Tax for Luxury Homes

Starting from Monday, Toronto’s municipal land transfer tax for high-end home purchases over C$3 million is set to undergo an increase. The decision was taken by the Toronto City Council in September, as part of legislation aimed at aiding the city’s budget. High-value properties in Toronto, will be subject to a graduated tax, commencing at 3.5% for homes worth C$3 million. The tax percentage will progressively increase, peaking at a whopping 7.5% for properties that exceed C$20 million.

Tax Implications for Luxury Home Buyers

This change means that a buyer of a C$20 million house will now be required to pay a one-time transfer tax of C$1.5 million. This is a significant leap from the previous figure of C$500,000. While Ontario’s provincial land-transfer tax remains unaltered, Toronto stands out in Ontario for imposing an additional municipal tax.

Impact on Toronto’s Housing Market

The luxury market in Toronto has witnessed some buyers hastening their purchases in order to evade the new tax. However, the market is already grappling with challenges such as high mortgage rates and a Federal ban on foreign buyers. The tax has been criticized for possibly aggravating Toronto’s housing issues, and for being unjust as it must be paid upfront. Some, however, believe that the tax will not deter buyers in the long run.

Potential Beneficiaries of the New Tax

Affluent suburbs outside Toronto could temporarily benefit as buyers look to evade the higher tax. In addition to this, the city is tripling its Vacant Home Tax for unoccupied non-primary residences and considering an additional tax for foreign buyers.