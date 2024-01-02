en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Toronto Hikes Municipal Land Transfer Tax for Luxury Homes

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Toronto Hikes Municipal Land Transfer Tax for Luxury Homes

Starting from Monday, Toronto’s municipal land transfer tax for high-end home purchases over C$3 million is set to undergo an increase. The decision was taken by the Toronto City Council in September, as part of legislation aimed at aiding the city’s budget. High-value properties in Toronto, will be subject to a graduated tax, commencing at 3.5% for homes worth C$3 million. The tax percentage will progressively increase, peaking at a whopping 7.5% for properties that exceed C$20 million.

Tax Implications for Luxury Home Buyers

This change means that a buyer of a C$20 million house will now be required to pay a one-time transfer tax of C$1.5 million. This is a significant leap from the previous figure of C$500,000. While Ontario’s provincial land-transfer tax remains unaltered, Toronto stands out in Ontario for imposing an additional municipal tax.

Impact on Toronto’s Housing Market

The luxury market in Toronto has witnessed some buyers hastening their purchases in order to evade the new tax. However, the market is already grappling with challenges such as high mortgage rates and a Federal ban on foreign buyers. The tax has been criticized for possibly aggravating Toronto’s housing issues, and for being unjust as it must be paid upfront. Some, however, believe that the tax will not deter buyers in the long run.

Potential Beneficiaries of the New Tax

Affluent suburbs outside Toronto could temporarily benefit as buyers look to evade the higher tax. In addition to this, the city is tripling its Vacant Home Tax for unoccupied non-primary residences and considering an additional tax for foreign buyers.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Webull Corporation Brings Its Trading Platform to Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vintage Books: A Testament to the Enduring Power of Print

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Overlooked Bag of Cash Leads to Alleged Theft and Unexpected Honesty

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His ...
@Canada · 7 mins
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn Sustains Severe Head Injury: Concerns Over His ...
heart comment 0
Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canola Market Declines in First Trading Session of 2024
Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ontario Soil Network: Championing Soil Health and Sustainable Farming
Highway 11 North Incident: Minor Injuries Reported in Commercial Vehicle Accident

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Highway 11 North Incident: Minor Injuries Reported in Commercial Vehicle Accident
Marc Chénier Appointed as New Bridge Director of Seaway International Bridge Corporation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Marc Chénier Appointed as New Bridge Director of Seaway International Bridge Corporation
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
28 seconds
Bangladesh Election Commission Cancels Paban's Candidacy Over Election Offenses
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
1 min
Michigan's Political U-Turn: A Democratic Triumph in 2022 Midterm Elections
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
1 min
Japan Advocates for a 'Free and Open International Order': A Shift in Strategic Messaging
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
2 mins
Canadian Government to Boost Financial Support for Residents in 2024
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
2 mins
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
2 mins
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
2 mins
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
2 mins
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
2 mins
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app