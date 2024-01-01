Toronto Gears Up for a Surge in Construction Projects Amid Traffic Challenges

Toronto, North America’s construction hotspot, is poised to witness a boom in construction projects throughout the year, solidifying its bustling status. Last year, the city earmarked $1.14 billion for critical infrastructure work, ranging from roads and bridges to TTC tracks, sewers, and watermains. The city’s strategy has been to amalgamate several construction needs into one project to minimize disruptions.

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Toronto has been grappling with severe traffic congestion, landing amongst the worst globally. The city’s residents spend an average of 199 hours annually stuck in traffic, a testament to the urgent need for infrastructure overhaul. High-profile projects like the Ontario Line subway are part of the solution. This nearly 16-kilometer line will link the Ontario Science Centre to downtown and Exhibition Place, boasting 15 stations and connections to 40 other transit lines. However, the project has necessitated the closure of parts of Queen Street for up to five years, resulting in TTC route modifications.

Strategies for Alleviating Congestion

In a bid to manage congestion, the city has designated Priority Travel Routes around construction zones and will station traffic agents during peak periods. Metrolinx, the regional transportation agency, is also on board with several transit projects. These include the Scarborough Subway Extension, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and Yonge North Subway Extension. The opening dates for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and Finch West LRT, however, remain uncertain.

Additional Projects

Other initiatives include the SmartTrack Stations project and a major overhaul of a 146-year-old watermain and streetcar tracks on King Street West. These projects will result in phased work, causing significant road closures and traffic modifications throughout the year.

Elsewhere, the Hurontario LRT, a light rail line under construction in Mississauga and Brampton, is expected to enter service in the last quarter of 2024. This $5.6 billion project, owned by Metrolinx and operated by Mobilinx, is aimed at fostering commercial development and employment opportunities. The line’s route, initially a point of contention due to concerns over low ridership projections and potential impact on Brampton’s historic downtown, has now been redirected to other transit projects across the province.