Toronto Condo Sold for $1.6M After Significant Price Reduction

A condo nestled at the heart of Toronto, 3900 Yonge St., No. 702, changed hands for $1.6 million in October 2023. Initially listed for $1.789 million the previous month, the property saw a considerable markdown of $189,000 before finding a new owner. This spacious abode, last purchased in March 1996 for a mere $535,000, took 54 days to find a buyer in a market that’s increasingly challenging for properties of this size and vintage.

Characteristics of the Condo

The condo, nearing its 40th year, is certainly not lacking in charm or space. It boasts an impressive 2,000 square feet of living area, presenting a wide and shallow layout that optimizes natural light with its large windows. Additional features include an eat-in kitchen, a laundry room, and three bathrooms. A covered terrace offers outdoor relaxation and is accessible from two bedrooms and the living room.

Beyond the living space, the condo also houses an enclosed library and an open dining area that can comfortably seat a party of 12. The unit comes with a storage locker and two parking spots, catering to the practicalities of modern urban living.

Condo Fees and Taxation

For the year 2023, the condo’s annual taxes were reported to be $7,022. On top of this, the property comes with monthly fees of $2,329. These fees cover a range of services and amenities including utilities, cable, concierge service, and use of an indoor pool.

A Location with a View

Despite the condo’s generous features, potential buyers initially showed hesitation. The property’s price and location on a steep stretch of Yonge Street, potentially requiring an uphill walk to the nearest supermarket, were seen as drawbacks. But for the buyer, the glass was half full. The property offered potential for renovation and was a rare find in terms of space in an overcrowded market. Adding to the appeal, the unit offers far-reaching, scenic views overlooking Jolly Miller Park. Its location right on the subway line at York Mills and Yonge also ensures convenient connectivity.

The sale was facilitated by listing agents Nigel Denham and Penny Brown from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. With the closing date set for December 29, the condo is ready to usher in a new chapter under fresh ownership.