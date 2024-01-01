en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Toronto Condo Sold for $1.6M After Significant Price Reduction

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST
Toronto Condo Sold for $1.6M After Significant Price Reduction

A condo nestled at the heart of Toronto, 3900 Yonge St., No. 702, changed hands for $1.6 million in October 2023. Initially listed for $1.789 million the previous month, the property saw a considerable markdown of $189,000 before finding a new owner. This spacious abode, last purchased in March 1996 for a mere $535,000, took 54 days to find a buyer in a market that’s increasingly challenging for properties of this size and vintage.

Characteristics of the Condo

The condo, nearing its 40th year, is certainly not lacking in charm or space. It boasts an impressive 2,000 square feet of living area, presenting a wide and shallow layout that optimizes natural light with its large windows. Additional features include an eat-in kitchen, a laundry room, and three bathrooms. A covered terrace offers outdoor relaxation and is accessible from two bedrooms and the living room.

Beyond the living space, the condo also houses an enclosed library and an open dining area that can comfortably seat a party of 12. The unit comes with a storage locker and two parking spots, catering to the practicalities of modern urban living.

Condo Fees and Taxation

For the year 2023, the condo’s annual taxes were reported to be $7,022. On top of this, the property comes with monthly fees of $2,329. These fees cover a range of services and amenities including utilities, cable, concierge service, and use of an indoor pool.

A Location with a View

Despite the condo’s generous features, potential buyers initially showed hesitation. The property’s price and location on a steep stretch of Yonge Street, potentially requiring an uphill walk to the nearest supermarket, were seen as drawbacks. But for the buyer, the glass was half full. The property offered potential for renovation and was a rare find in terms of space in an overcrowded market. Adding to the appeal, the unit offers far-reaching, scenic views overlooking Jolly Miller Park. Its location right on the subway line at York Mills and Yonge also ensures convenient connectivity.

The sale was facilitated by listing agents Nigel Denham and Penny Brown from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. With the closing date set for December 29, the condo is ready to usher in a new chapter under fresh ownership.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rookie Goalie Dennis Hildeby Steps Up for Toronto Maple Leafs

By Salman Khan

New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post-Prostate Cancer Radiotherapy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates ...
@Canada · 19 mins
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates ...
heart comment 0
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations
Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women’s Hockey League

By Salman Khan

Ella Shelton Scores Historic First Goal in Professional Women's Hockey League
Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Vandalism Sparks Debate on Law Enforcement and Social Responsibility
British Columbia in 2024: A Year of Change and Celebration Amidst Tragedy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

British Columbia in 2024: A Year of Change and Celebration Amidst Tragedy
Latest Headlines
World News
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
1 min
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
1 min
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
2 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
2 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
3 mins
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
3 mins
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
3 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
4 mins
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
5 mins
MENA Region: A Tapestry of Conflict, Diplomacy, and Cultural Development
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
23 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
2 hours
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app