Toronto Cleantech Capital Inks Loan Agreement with Maple Syrup Producer

Toronto Cleantech Capital Inc. (TCC) and Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd. (THS) have inked a definitive loan agreement, aiming to bolster THS's operational costs and expansion initiatives. The loan, amounting to CAD $250,000 at an interest rate of 10% per annum, replaces a previous agreement from June 2023 that was left uncompleted.

Advertisment

A Step Towards Expansion

The loan, presenting an initial term of six months with a provision for a three-month extension, is secured by a General Security Agreement which grants TCC a security interest in all of THS's assets. This financial aid is intended to facilitate THS's ongoing operations and expansion initiatives, propelling the leading producer of maple syrup to new heights in the industry.

From Loan Agreement to a Reverse Takeover

Advertisment

In addition to the loan agreement, TCC and THS are navigating towards a proposed Qualifying Transaction, taking the form of a reverse takeover. The concept of this transaction was initially hinted at in a non-binding letter of intent in May 2023, followed by a definitive agreement in September 2023.

Subject to Approval

The fruition of both the loan and the proposed transaction hinges on approval by the Exchange, in accordance with its policies and procedures. TCC's share capital includes 11,700,000 common shares and 1,150,000 stock options. As the process unfolds, the anticipation within the market is palpable.

Founded in 1976, THS is a seasoned player in the maple syrup industry. The press release includes forward-looking statements about the proposed transaction and loan, cautioning that they are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and conditions, including regulatory approvals and market conditions.