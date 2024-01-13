Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike

Toronto’s city council has given the green light for a budget incorporating a ‘modest’ property tax hike. This move is an apparent effort to address the city’s funding needs while trying to balance the economic impact on taxpayers. The budget approval process likely involved discussions and considerations of various financial strategies before settling on this tax increase.

Budget Approval Amidst Financial Crisis

Toronto is battling a severe financial crisis, with a proposed increase in property taxes of 10.5% or potentially 16.5% if federal government funding does not support refugee claimants. The city’s operational budget is short by approximately $1.8 billion, leading to the highest property tax increase in two decades. This increase is essential to cover funding for all city services, infrastructure renewal, and the burgeoning need for additional services. A proposed change to the tax structure is also under consideration that might lighten the tax load on businesses.

Proposed Cuts and Salary Raises

The budget proposal for Toronto includes a 16.5% tax increase, a $7,600 raise for the mayor’s annual salary, and an additional $18,400 to be split among the senior staff in the mayor’s office. Among the proposed cuts are reductions to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner and the Toronto Police Services Board’s budget, a move criticized by Police Chief Myron Demkiw.

Controversial Program Cut

One of the controversial cut proposals is the $16-million program that removes snow piles from some residents’ driveways, a move aimed at reducing Toronto’s budget deficit. The proposed cut would save the city about $16 million out of the $17-billion operating budget. The windrow-clearing program is a specialized service available to some residents in North York, Scarborough, and Etobicoke. This proposal has sparked concern among councillors and senior citizens about how the elderly are expected to clear the snow themselves if they can’t afford snow removal services.

Public consultations on the proposed budget will be held throughout January, with final approval set for February 14. The City of Toronto is contemplating the fate of the Winter Windrow Clearing Program in the upcoming budget, which would affect 260,000 residents. Many residents, particularly seniors with mobility issues, are against the proposal. The program’s future will be outlined on Feb. 1, when Mayor Olivia Chow presents her budget proposal, and the council is set to vote on the final fiscal plan by Feb 14.