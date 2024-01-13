en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Toronto City Council Approves Budget with Property Tax Hike

Toronto’s city council has given the green light for a budget incorporating a ‘modest’ property tax hike. This move is an apparent effort to address the city’s funding needs while trying to balance the economic impact on taxpayers. The budget approval process likely involved discussions and considerations of various financial strategies before settling on this tax increase.

Budget Approval Amidst Financial Crisis

Toronto is battling a severe financial crisis, with a proposed increase in property taxes of 10.5% or potentially 16.5% if federal government funding does not support refugee claimants. The city’s operational budget is short by approximately $1.8 billion, leading to the highest property tax increase in two decades. This increase is essential to cover funding for all city services, infrastructure renewal, and the burgeoning need for additional services. A proposed change to the tax structure is also under consideration that might lighten the tax load on businesses.

Proposed Cuts and Salary Raises

The budget proposal for Toronto includes a 16.5% tax increase, a $7,600 raise for the mayor’s annual salary, and an additional $18,400 to be split among the senior staff in the mayor’s office. Among the proposed cuts are reductions to the Office of the Integrity Commissioner and the Toronto Police Services Board’s budget, a move criticized by Police Chief Myron Demkiw.

Controversial Program Cut

One of the controversial cut proposals is the $16-million program that removes snow piles from some residents’ driveways, a move aimed at reducing Toronto’s budget deficit. The proposed cut would save the city about $16 million out of the $17-billion operating budget. The windrow-clearing program is a specialized service available to some residents in North York, Scarborough, and Etobicoke. This proposal has sparked concern among councillors and senior citizens about how the elderly are expected to clear the snow themselves if they can’t afford snow removal services.

Public consultations on the proposed budget will be held throughout January, with final approval set for February 14. The City of Toronto is contemplating the fate of the Winter Windrow Clearing Program in the upcoming budget, which would affect 260,000 residents. Many residents, particularly seniors with mobility issues, are against the proposal. The program’s future will be outlined on Feb. 1, when Mayor Olivia Chow presents her budget proposal, and the council is set to vote on the final fiscal plan by Feb 14.

0
Business Canada Editorial
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
In the heart of East Africa, amid the bustling streets of Tanzania, a new trend is taking hold. A significant number of young people have begun operating motorbike taxis, colloquially known as ‘boda bodas’, to earn a livelihood. This shift towards a more flexible and affordable mode of transport has been catalyzed by high unemployment
Boda Bodas: A Lifeline for Young Tanzanians Amid Economic Challenges
Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development
25 mins ago
Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
33 mins ago
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
2 mins ago
Moroccan Automotive Sector Soars to New Heights in 2024
Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market
2 mins ago
Wealth Surge for Rich Listers Amidst Bull Market
Anticipated Bankruptcy Surge in Germany: SMEs in the Crosshairs
4 mins ago
Anticipated Bankruptcy Surge in Germany: SMEs in the Crosshairs
Latest Headlines
World News
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
2 mins
Mental Health Revolution in Women's Soccer: From Stigma to Support
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
3 mins
IKEA Introduces Dajlien: Redefining Home Fitness Equipment
Pope Francis Advocates for Dialogue between Christians and Marxists
3 mins
Pope Francis Advocates for Dialogue between Christians and Marxists
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
3 mins
Health Ministry Dismisses Reports of Imminent HPV Vaccination Campaign
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
4 mins
Somali President and UN Secretary-General Discuss the Future of Somalia
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
4 mins
Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
5 mins
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Elections: Impact on Cross-Strait Relations
Indonesian Football Captain's Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?
5 mins
Indonesian Football Captain's Injury: A Threat to Asian Cup Participation?
New Taipei Citizens Exercise Their Democratic Rights in Crucial Elections
6 mins
New Taipei Citizens Exercise Their Democratic Rights in Crucial Elections
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
53 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app