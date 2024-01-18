Toronto Bungalow Sells for $1.405 Million Amid Increased Market Competition

In a recent reflection of the increasingly competitive nature of Toronto's real estate market, a bungalow located at 43 Barksdale Ave. was sold for $1.405 million in November 2023. This was marginally above the listing price of $1.398 million from the previous month, and 15% less than a similar property sold by the same agent, Belinda Lelli, last spring for $1.65 million.

Increased Inventory Levels Fuel Competition

Increased inventory levels in the area have led to a shift in the market dynamics. The property, which has been standing for 66 years, received two offers. The sellers, in a strategic move advised by Ms. Lelli, accepted a firm offer without conditions, rather than a higher bid that came with conditions. The decision underscores the heightened competition among buyers and the increasing importance of offer solidity in clinching deals.

Prime Location and Features Boost Appeal

The bungalow, despite the market challenges, had several desirable features that contributed to its sale. It boasts a finished basement with a separate entrance, an attached garage, a kitchen, two bedrooms, and a bathroom. These features make it an ideal choice for potential landlords seeking rental income or families desiring multi-generational living arrangements. Moreover, the property's prime location, close proximity to top schools, parks, and transit, and a south-facing backyard further enhanced its appeal to buyers.

Staging and Maintenance Aid Sale

The bungalow was well-maintained and recently painted, factors that contributed to its attractiveness. The property, with its large lots, also benefitted from strategic staging, which helped potential buyers envision the possibilities of the space. These factors, combined with the property's location and features, played a critical role in facilitating the sale despite the increasingly competitive market environment.