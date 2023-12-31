en English
Canada

Toronto Bids Farewell to Prominent Figures in 2023

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:38 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:47 pm EST
Toronto Bids Farewell to Prominent Figures in 2023

In the year 2023, the Toronto area bid farewell to several luminaries who made significant contributions to society. These included renowned entrepreneurs, politicians, changemakers, and entertainers. Their impact on various fields, from healthcare and arts to politics and social justice, will continue to resonate in the hearts and minds of many.

Remembering the Stalwarts

Lloyd McKell, a revered educator and social justice activist, passed away on June 11. His monumental feat of arranging for 45,000 children to see Nelson Mandela in 1998 remains a testament to his commitment to equality and education. Another prominent figure, Beverley Salmon, the first Black woman on Toronto city council and a recipient of the Order of Ontario and Order of Canada, passed away on July 6. Her tireless work on various social issues has left an indelible mark on the city.

(Read Also: Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly)

Contributors to Public Service and Social Justice

Mike Feldman, a former North York councillor and Toronto deputy mayor, passed away on May 10. A man of many hats, Feldman served as president of the Beth Emeth Bais Yehuda Synagogue and worked tirelessly for his community. Nell Toussaint, meanwhile, passed away on January 9, leaving behind a legacy of healthcare advocacy for individuals with irregular immigration status in Canada. Her efforts led to a landmark decision from the United Nations Human Rights Committee.’

(Read Also: Toronto’s Nightlife: In Search of a New Identity Amidst Challenges)

Impactful Lives in Healthcare and Philanthropy

In the healthcare sector, Dr. Anil Kapoor, a pioneering surgeon at St. Joseph’s Hospital known for his work in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, passed away from colon cancer on February 28. Mina Wahidi left behind Lucy’s Place, a non-profit thrift store in Burlington that continues to support those in need. The list of notable individuals also included Merrick Aries, a beloved restaurateur; Towa Beer, an accomplished events producer; Rob Bennett, a well-known concert promoter; and others. Each of these individuals has left a lasting impact on their communities and fields.

