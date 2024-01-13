Top Six Places to Live in Canada in 2024, According to Moving Waldo Report

A new report by Moving Waldo has ranked the top six places to live in Canada in 2024 based on safety, affordability, and quality of life. Each location offers unique characteristics and attractions, making them ideal for individuals and families seeking a high standard of living.

Wellington County, ON: The Top Spot

Topping the list is Wellington County, Ontario, known for its low crime and unemployment rates, and its proximity to major cities like Toronto. With plenty of green spaces, it offers a balance between urban life and nature. The average property price is approximately $879,017, and the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $1,342.

Oak Bay, BC: Serene Ambience

Oak Bay, British Columbia, scores second with its serene ambience and picturesque landscapes. Located near Victoria, it boasts a low crime severity index, making it a safe and peaceful area to reside.

LaSalle, ON: Cyclist’s Paradise

LaSalle, Ontario, ranks third as a haven for cyclists with its 40 km of paved biking trails, over 100 acres of parkland and vibrant night markets. It presents a perfect setting for families, thanks to its low crime rates and well-maintained infrastructure.

Lévis, QC: Outdoor Enthusiast’s Dream

Lévis, Quebec, offers affordability with a low crime index. Surrounded by three national parks, it attracts outdoor enthusiasts while preserving its French-speaking charm.

Burlington, ON: Small Town, Big Amenities

Burlington, Ontario, is a ‘small charming town with big-city amenities.’ It is strategically located between Toronto and Niagara Falls, boasting a low crime index and good professional opportunities.

Edmundston, NB: Canada’s Affordable City

Finally, Edmundston, New Brunswick, known as ‘Canada’s affordable city,’ offers affordability and a family-friendly environment. Despite a higher crime index, it still attracts residents with its university town atmosphere and proximity to the US border.

Each of these locations presents unique opportunities for individuals and families to find safe, affordable, and high-quality living in Canada. They offer a blend of urban life and natural beauty, providing residents with a balanced lifestyle.