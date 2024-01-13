en English
Canada

Top Six Places to Live in Canada in 2024, According to Moving Waldo Report

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Top Six Places to Live in Canada in 2024, According to Moving Waldo Report

A new report by Moving Waldo has ranked the top six places to live in Canada in 2024 based on safety, affordability, and quality of life. Each location offers unique characteristics and attractions, making them ideal for individuals and families seeking a high standard of living.

Wellington County, ON: The Top Spot

Topping the list is Wellington County, Ontario, known for its low crime and unemployment rates, and its proximity to major cities like Toronto. With plenty of green spaces, it offers a balance between urban life and nature. The average property price is approximately $879,017, and the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is around $1,342.

Oak Bay, BC: Serene Ambience

Oak Bay, British Columbia, scores second with its serene ambience and picturesque landscapes. Located near Victoria, it boasts a low crime severity index, making it a safe and peaceful area to reside.

LaSalle, ON: Cyclist’s Paradise

LaSalle, Ontario, ranks third as a haven for cyclists with its 40 km of paved biking trails, over 100 acres of parkland and vibrant night markets. It presents a perfect setting for families, thanks to its low crime rates and well-maintained infrastructure.

Lévis, QC: Outdoor Enthusiast’s Dream

Lévis, Quebec, offers affordability with a low crime index. Surrounded by three national parks, it attracts outdoor enthusiasts while preserving its French-speaking charm.

Burlington, ON: Small Town, Big Amenities

Burlington, Ontario, is a ‘small charming town with big-city amenities.’ It is strategically located between Toronto and Niagara Falls, boasting a low crime index and good professional opportunities.

Edmundston, NB: Canada’s Affordable City

Finally, Edmundston, New Brunswick, known as ‘Canada’s affordable city,’ offers affordability and a family-friendly environment. Despite a higher crime index, it still attracts residents with its university town atmosphere and proximity to the US border.

Each of these locations presents unique opportunities for individuals and families to find safe, affordable, and high-quality living in Canada. They offer a blend of urban life and natural beauty, providing residents with a balanced lifestyle.

Canada Safety
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

